Tottenham Hotspur tying up a deal for Al-Ittihad star Jota is a 'no-brainer' as he fits the profile of player that boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to lure to Hotspur Way, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how Spurs will go about their January recruitment drive.

Although Postecoglou wrote his name into the history books by becoming the first manager to pick up 26 points from his first 10 games in the Premier League before suffering back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the international break, he has already set his sights on bolstering his squad at the turn of the year.

Having sanctioned the £100million departure of Harry Kane to reigning Premier League champions Bayern Munich just a matter of days before the campaign got underway, the tactician could be handed a healthy budget for the January window.

Spurs battling with Premier League rivals for Jota

Tottenham have joined Newcastle United in considering whether to offer Jota a quickfire route out of Al-Ittihad, according to 90min, after the early stages of his Saudi Pro League career have not gone to plan despite previously impressing under the tutelage of Postecoglou.

The report suggests Spurs are keen to win the race for the winger, who only headed to the Middle East in a £25million switch from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic during the summer, if his contract is terminated or his price tag is not prohibitive.

It comes after it emerged that Tottenham initially showed a willingness to sign Jota on loan for the remainder of the campaign after he was cut from Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League squad due to the club only being able to include eight overseas players, which has led to his representatives pushing for a parting of ways.

But the north Londoners were stopped in their tracks as the big-spenders considered bringing the former Portugal under-21 international back into the fold, with him since appearing in the AFC Champions League and his current employers being eager to have him as an option for the Club World Cup.

Jota's statistics under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic Appearances 83 Goals 28 Assists 26 Yellow cards 4 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Al-Ittihad are refusing to terminate Jota's contract a matter of months after he was tempted away from Celtic thanks to a £192,000-per-week deal being on the table, meaning he has been forced to spend extensive periods of the campaign on the sidelines.

Tottenham also considered pouncing for the 24-year-old during the final days of the summer transfer window, having been alerted to him being made available just two months after becoming Al-Ittihad's club-record signing.

Although a move failed to come to fruition, respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Jota would be excited by the prospect of working under Postecoglou for a second time in his career.

Jones believes Tottenham should not hesitate in heading to the negotiating table for Jota as his traits align with what Postecoglou is keen to add his squad as he aims to take the capital club to the next level.

But the reputable journalist is confident that Spurs will be thorough as they look to make improvements instead of simply taking risks when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"We still have to consider that Tottenham aren't going to just sign players based on a hunch because that's not the way they're going to do things anymore. "Your stats have to fit, specifically, with the vision of the future. But I think Jota would probably do that anyway, in terms of what Tottenham are going to be looking for from a player in that position. "I think it is a bit of a no-brainer that Tottenham try to get this deal done because even the terms of it might be quite suitable."

Guehi among names on Postecoglou's shortlist

Tottenham have identified Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite as January transfer targets, according to the Daily Mail, after a behind-the-scenes meeting was held earlier this week as Postecoglou aims to bolster his defensive options.

The report suggests AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, Morato of Benfica and Sporting's Goncalo Inacio - who is also wanted by the likes of Manchester United - are being tracked by the north Londoners as well.

Guehi would head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with plenty of Premier League experience, having made more than 80 appearances in the competition since sealing a £18million switch to Palace from Chelsea two years ago.

But Spurs are facing stiff competition for the England international's signature as arch-rivals Arsenal are also in the hunt, while Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked.

Another stumbling block involves Palace being desperate to fend off suitors, leading to them gauging whether Guehi is interested in committing his future to Selhurst Park by penning a new long-term contract.