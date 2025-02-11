Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Jamie Gittens among the names at the top of their summer wishlist despite Hotspur Way recruitment chiefs being aware that additional interest from Arsenal and Chelsea could lead to a bidding war for the Borussia Dortmund star, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou improved his attacking options in the final hours of the winter transfer window, thanks to Mathys Tel joining on a loan deal which includes a £45million option to make the switch permanent, he is tempted to battle with Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta and Blues chief Enzo Maresca for further additions in the coming months.

Kevin Danso and Antonin Kinsky were also among Tottenham's arrivals during the early stages of 2025, with the latter completing a £12.5million move from Slavia Prague, but the north Londoners are on course to face stiff competition from their counterparts at the Emirates Stadium and Stamford Bridge as they go in search of winning the race for Gittens.

Spurs Identify Gittens as Potential Acquisition

Winger more likely to switch if Dortmund's form does not improve

Tottenham have identified Gittens as a prime target for the summer, according to GMS sources, despite an awareness that Dortmund will hold out for a lucrative fee after Arsenal and Chelsea have been among the sides also showing interest in offering an opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of next season.

The Bundesliga heavyweights slapped a £83million price tag on their winger heading into the winter transfer window, which was enough to ensure he remained at Signal Iduna Park instead of making a mid-season switch, and Spurs will have to make him their club-record signing if they want to beat the likes of the Gunners and Blues to his signature.

Tottenham have been given fresh optimism in their pursuit as GMS sources have been informed that Dortmund are more likely to cash in on Gittens if they miss out on securing Champions League qualification, which is a serious possibility after they have fallen to 11th in the German top flight despite his contributions in the final third of the pitch.

Although that could open the door for Spurs - along with domestic counterparts Arsenal and Chelsea - the England under-21 international will still have the chance to stay in his current surroundings beyond the end of the season as he has three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £50,000-per-week.

Bayern Munich are threatening to attempt to keep Gittens in Germany if he leaves Dortmund, which will complicate matters for Postecoglou as he seeks fresh impetus in his frontline, but GMS sources have learned that no progress has been made as he is fully focused on ending the campaign in fine form instead of plotting a move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Gittens has been averaging a goal every 143 minutes in the Champions League this season

Londoners Made Tentative Gittens Approach

Capital club were keen to discover availability during winter window

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham's interest in Gittens has not faltered despite being left frustrated when they made a tentative approach to discover his availability last month, but Arsenal and Chelsea could provide obstacles in their efforts to get the deal over the line in the summer as they have been keeping an eye on his progress at Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has been described as 'incredible' by Nuri Sahin, who was replaced in the Signal Iduna Park dugout by Niko Kovac during the early stages of 2025 after falling adrift in the race for Champions League qualification, and his performances have resulted in there being growing interest.

Tottenham are aware that they could become embroiled in a bidding war due to facing fierce competition for Gittens after deciding to keep an eye on top-level wide attackers, GMS sources understand, but there is hope that Dortmund's stance over Gittens' future could change in the summer.

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs are increasingly open to sanctioning the departure of captain Heung-min Son, at a time when the futures of Richarlison and loanee Timo Werner are also uncertain, and it has resulted in scouring the market for potential replacements as early preparations are made for next term.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/02/2025