Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are looking to hijack Barcelona's move for Lucas Bergvall during the final hours of the winter transfer window.

Spurs want to hold discussions with the Djurgardens playmaker at their Hotspur Way training ground.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge understands that Tottenham have made their interest clear to Bergvall and his representatives.

Tottenham Hotspur have 'declared their interest' in Lucas Bergvall with the transfer deadline a matter of hours away, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Djurgardens youngster would head straight into boss Ange Postecoglou's first-team plans if he arrives at Hotspur Way.

Despite spending more than £210million on reinforcements during the summer, chairman Daniel Levy has continued backing the Greek-Australian tactician during the early stages of 2024 with plenty of cash, and it has resulted in Spurs being among the more active Premier League clubs in the winter window.

Radu Dragusin's £26.7million switch from Serie A side Genoa followed the loan acquisition of Timo Werner, with his deal including a £15million option to join from RB Leipzig on a permanent basis at the end of the season, but Postecogolou is still scouring the market for potential additions ahead of Thursday's 11pm cut-off point.

Spurs looking to beat Barcelona to Bergvall

Tottenham have set their sights on hijacking Barcelona's attempts to sign Bergvall by heading to Djurgardens with an official enquiry, according to the Daily Mail, but they will have to act fast if they want to stop him sealing a switch to the La Liga giants in a £8.5million deal.

The report suggests that the central midfielder is poised to join the Blaugrana after they have made inroads in negotiations, but the teenager - who has found the back of the net three times in 29 appearances for his current employers - is attracting additional interest from several clubs across Europe, including Manchester United.

It is understood that Tottenham are looking to invite Bergvall to their Hotspur Way training ground, where they want to hold discussions with him and his representatives to discover what it would take to convince him to head to north London instead of Barcelona during the final hours of the transfer window.

Video footage has shown that the one-cap Sweden international and his family met the Barcelona board earlier this week, which involved having lunch with sporting director Deco as the reigning La Liga champions looked to up the ante in their pursuit.

It has emerged that Bergvall will hold further discussions with the Blaugrana within the next 24 hours after holding positive talks on Tuesday, while Djurgardens have already agreed terms over a switch during the final stages of the winter transfer window.

Although Barcelona currently appear to be at the front of the queue for the starlet's signature, Tottenham are refusing to go down without a fight, and Newcastle United tabled an offer earlier this month amid additional interest from Inter Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Michael Bridge - Tottenham aware they are among several admirers of Bergvall

Bridge understands that Tottenham are looking to pounce for Bergvall - who has been described as a 'playmaker' - despite being aware of Barcelona pushing for his services, leading to the capital club declaring their interest with the winter transfer deadline looming large.

Although the calibre of the 17-year-old's suitors highlights that he has a bright future ahead of him, the Sky Sports reporter believes Postecoglou would opt to test him in the academy before throwing him into the first-team picture if he chooses Spurs over alternative destinations.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

"The latest is that Spurs are interested. They are aware that Barcelona have been interested for a while, but I think Spurs realise that this is a player that is being watched by all the top teams. "Spurs have declared their interest, as we've found out, over the last few days. There might be something on that over the next couple of days. "That is one who would perhaps be looking towards the academy, but he is clearly extremely highly-rated considering the calibre of clubs that have been watching him for a while."

Postecoglou mulling over move for Solanke

Tottenham are plotting a potential late bid for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, according to The Sun, but they will have to fork out upwards of £50million if they want to tempt their Premier League rivals into cashing in at the eleventh hour.

The report suggests that the Cherries have remained resolute over the 26-year-old, whose £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, as they have already rebuffed a January enquiry from Newcastle and rejected West Ham United's advances during the summer.

Solanke has found the back of the net 70 times in a Bournemouth shirt, and his departure would come as a serious blow to the south coast side as Tottenham would be securing one of the Premier League's leading marksmen this season.

Premier League's top goalscorers this season Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 14 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 14 Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) 12 Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) 11 Statistics according to the Premier League - Correct as of 30/1/2024

Although Newcastle have been unable to lure the England international away from the Vitality Stadium, respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Cherries' fan favourite is among the Magpies' summer targets.

The Tyneside outfit were informed that Bournemouth are unwilling to entertain sanctioning Solanke's exit as head coach Andoni Iraola has been left short of attackers while Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo have been at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Tottenham are preparing to test their resolve.