But the central defender's ongoing injury problems have resulted in Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou identifying alternative options in the transfer market.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have withdrawn from the race for Chalobah's signature.

Tottenham Hotspur is 'definitely a potential destination' for Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Ange Postecoglou is refusing to rule out a Hotspur Way swoop.

Having shattered a Premier League record by becoming the first manager to secure 26 points from his opening 10 matches at the helm, the Greek-Australian tactician saw his side suffer a third defeat on the spin when Spurs lost to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Despite spending a large chunk of the cash secured from Harry Kane's £100million switch to Bayern Munich by forking out £47.5million to lure Brennan Johnson away from Nottingham Forest minutes before the summer deadline, Postecoglou will still have a healthy budget when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Spurs put off by Chalobah injury setback

Tottenham have cooled their interest in tempting Chalobah away from rivals Chelsea, according to Sky Sports, despite initially continuing to keep tabs on his situation after looking to strike a deal during the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The report suggests Spurs have turned their attentions elsewhere as the central defender, who has failed to make a Premier League appearance since his current employers' draw with Newcastle United on the final day of last season, has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and is unlikely to be in contention to feature until January.

Tottenham's change of stance has come at the same time as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund pulling out of the race for Chalobah's signature as a result of having his time on the treatment table extended.

The 24-year-old came close to joining reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern on September 1, the final day of the summer window, but he was forced to remain at Stamford Bridge due to the deal not being finalised before the German deadline.

Trevoh Chalobah's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Chelsea 63 4 1 8 0 Ipswich Town 44 2 1 6 0 Huddersfield Town 38 1 1 7 1 Lorient 30 2 2 5 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Although Chelsea are in a strong negotiating position due to Chalobah's £50,000-per-week contract not being due to expire until the summer of 2028, respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the west Londoners are keen to offload their academy graduate in the coming months.

The former England under-21 international is ready to embark on a fresh challenge when the winter window opens for business, with ex-Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino also deeming a permanent sale preferable as he aims to raise funds for potential incomings.

Although Chelsea accepted a £25million bid from Nottingham Forest in September, Chalobah snubbed a move to the City Ground due to favouring a switch to Bayern as it would have seen him compete in the Champions League and reunite with former Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Jones is refusing to rule out the possibility of Chalobah heading to Tottenham, despite his injury issues providing a big twist in the transfer saga, as they are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements and were eager to reach an agreement with Chelsea during the summer.

But the reputable journalist believes the former Huddersfield Town loanee could be tempted to head overseas after seeing former Stamford Bridge teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek profit from a switch to Serie A giants AC Milan.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I still think Tottenham is definitely a potential destination for him. Tottenham were serious about him in the summer, and we've seen that they do need to bulk up their squad. "I do think Chalobah, being a centre-back who also has the capability to play in midfield, is one to still look out for. But he is also going to have the potential to go abroad. "For Trevoh Chalobah, I think that could be a really interesting opportunity if you consider what's happened recently with Ruben Loftus-Cheek going and testing himself abroad. It wouldn't surprise me at all if Chalobah were to get similar offers."

Tottenham set sights on landing Bazunu

Tottenham's scouts are closely monitoring Gavin Bazunu's progress at Southampton ahead of a potential January swoop, according to Football Insider, and he has been identified as a top prospect by the recruitment team.

The report suggests the goalkeeper, who has kept two clean sheets in 17 Championship appearances this term, fits the profile of player that Postecoglou is looking to invest in after he initially worked his way onto Spurs' radar last season.

Bazunu would provide competition for Guglielmo Vicario, who sealed a £17.2million switch from Italian outfit Empoli during the summer, if he completes a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium midway through the campaign.

But, having forked out an initial £12million in order to sign the Republic of Ireland international from Manchester City last year, Southampton are in a strong negotiating position as his £20,000-per-week contract still has more than three-and-a-half years to run.

Bazunu struggled during his first season in the Premier League, with Saints suffering relegation after he kept just four clean sheets in 32 outings - conceding 56 goals along the way - last term.