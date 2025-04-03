Tottenham Hotspur are determined to keep hold of Dejan Kulusevski this summer, despite early indications of interest from Napoli and AC Milan, sources have told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old attacker, who has been a regular starter under boss Ange Postecoglou this season, is emerging as a target for both Italian clubs ahead of the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

While growing admiration from Serie A appears genuine, Tottenham have no intention of making things easy for any suitors. Kulusevski - who has been described as 'outstanding' by talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor - remains a key figure in the north Londoners' plans, and they could even price him out of a move if necessary.

Spurs Will Slap Hefty Price Tag on Kulusevski

North Londoners do not want to lose Sweden international in summer

With Kulusevski's contract running until the summer of 2028, Tottenham hold the leverage in any negotiations that may be attempted. Any potential deal would require an offer well in excess of £50million.

Sources suggest that a realistic starting point for his valuation could be what Napoli received for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - and that Kulusevski’s proven ability in the Premier League would also have to be factored in.

While the prospect of a return to Italy may appeal to the Sweden international at some stage, there is no indication yet that he is yearning for a move. He is currently sidelined through injury and Tottenham hope they do not receive any form of enquiry about a sale.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dejan Kulusevski has found the back of the net seven times in the Premier League this season, despite having an expected goals ratio of 4.09

The links to AC Milan are particularly strong due to the influence of former Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is at the centre of a tug-of-war between the two clubs right now.

Meanwhile, Napoli’s interest would hold the added factor of a potential reunion with Antonio Conte. Tottenham have trophy ambitions on the pitch this season, but off it, they will be just as determined to keep hold of the players they want to retain.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/04/2025

