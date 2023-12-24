Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are facing a challenge in their attempts to sell Tanguy Ndombele after he has failed to live up to expectations.

Galatasaray are eager to hold discussions with Spurs as they want to cut the central midfielder's loan short.

Respected journalist Paul Brown has revealed whether Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could take action and terminate Ndombele's contract.

Tottenham Hotspur will find it difficult to secure a fee for Galatasaray loanee Tanguy Ndombele, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT whether chairman Daniel Levy could opt to tear up the Frenchman's Hotspur Way contract.

Although Spurs were not afraid to splash the cash as they entered a new era under boss Ange Postecoglou, with them spending more than £200million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, there were also some high-profile departures.

While Harry Kane's exit grabbed the headlines when he joined reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in a £100million deal a matter of days before the campaign got underway, Ndombele was also among those to embark on a fresh challenge.

Ndombele in danger of loan being cut short

Galatasaray have made terminating Ndombele's loan ahead of schedule one of their top priorities heading into the January transfer window, according to Turkish media outlet Milliyet, after he has failed to take advantage of the opportunities handed to him by head coach Okan Buruk.

The report suggests the Super Lig outfit are planning to hold discussions with Tottenham as they are keen to get the central midfielder, who has been restricted to significantly less than 500 minutes of action since arriving in Istanbul, off their books after being eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage.

Although Ndombele has remained Spurs' most expensive acquisition of all-time since completing a £63million switch from French side Lyon four-and-a-half years ago, he has struggled to live up to expectations in north London and during numerous temporary spells away from his parent club.

Tottenham Hotspur's most expensive signings of all-time Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) €62m Richarlison (Everton) €58m Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) €55m Cristian Romero (Atalanta) €50m James Maddison (Leicester City) €46.3m Figures according to FootballTransfers - Correct as of 20/12/2023

It is understood that the 26-year-old had a late-night bust-up with Galatasaray chief Buruk after ordering a burger at the team hotel following a defeat to Bayern Munich in October, leading to complaints that he was overweight.

Respected reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ndombele is unlikely to feature in a Tottenham shirt again as board members have decided it would be best for all parties if he moves onto pastures new when he returns from his loan spell in Turkey.

The seven-cap France international is due to enter the final 18 months of his £120,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, and Tottenham are bracing themselves for a significant loss as they aim to find a buyer in the upcoming transfer windows.

Brown believes Tottenham will struggle to secure a fee for Ndombele after the flop has failed to make a positive impression during his time in the capital and while out on loan in a bid to rediscover the form which resulted in his current employers spending big.

Although he is foreseeing difficulties in Spurs' attempts to find a buyer, the reputable journalist is confident that chairman Levy will not consider terminating the Serie A title-winner's contract at a pivotal time in his career.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is going to be hard for Spurs to get a fee for him. They're probably heading into the last window where that's going to be possible because he has a year left on his contract. "I don't genuinely see Daniel Levy agreeing to tear his contract up. I think he will be looking to squeeze as much potential value out of it as possible. If that means sending Ndombele on another loan next season, if they can find him one and whether it's successful or not, I suspect that is what they will do. "Galatasaray, I believe, have an option to sign him permanently. But there are no signs that is likely to happen at the moment, so I think he is in limbo again and really needs to prove that he has got a future somewhere. "In the various loans he has been on, he hasn't really pulled up trees. He is going through a difficult spell in his career and it is up to him where he goes from here. He needs to make the most of every opportunity he gets."

Postecoglou has Dragusin on radar

Tottenham have set their sights on landing Genoa's Radu Dragusin, according to the Telegraph, after Postecoglou has stepped up his pursuit of welcoming a central defender to north London during the fast-approaching transfer window.

The report suggests Spurs will be forced to fork out £26million if they want to succeed in acquiring the Romania international, who has failed to miss a single minute of the Serie A season and shown his goal threat by bagging the winner against Hellas Verona last month.

Postecoglou has been left short of options at the heart of his backline since Micky van de Ven was ruled out of action for the remainder of 2023 thanks to suffering a hamstring injury during the heavy defeat to rivals Chelsea in November.

Although Dragusin does not boast any Premier League experience, he has been handed close to 40 outings in the Italian top flight and counts Juventus among his former clubs after showing promise during the early stages of his career.

But Tottenham may find it difficult to prise the 21-year-old away from Genoa as they are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his contract, which is worth just over £15,000-per-week, still having more than three-and-a-half years to run.