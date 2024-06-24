Highlights Tottenham Hotspur right-back Djed Spence is unlikely to seal a permanent switch to Genoa after his current employers decided against lowering their asking price.

The 23-year-old has been firmly on the Serie A outfit's radar after enjoying a fruitful loan spell at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Genoa have turned their attentions elsewhere due to being unable to tempt Tottenham into accepting a summer bid as low as £6million.

Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence is at risk of having his hopes of securing a permanent move away from Hotspur Way blocked as Genoa are threatening to pull out of the running for his signature after discussions over a switch have broken down, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have been busy since the campaign reached its climax last month as a fresh loan deal has been agreed with RB Leipzig - which includes an £8.5million option to buy - to ensure Timo Werner will remain among boss Ange Postecoglou's attacking options heading into next term.

The agreement came despite Lucas Bergvall already being set to join from Djurgardens, after the Swedish teenager snubbed additional interest from Barcelona during the early stages of the year, but chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange are also looking to oversee departures.

Spurs Refusing to Lower Demands for Spence

Right-back increasingly unlikely to return to Genoa

Spence is in danger of being forced to remain at Tottenham, according to GMS sources, as it is increasingly likely that a permanent switch to Genoa is no longer on the cards due to his current employers deciding to refuse to lower their demands during the early stages of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old right-back had a productive loan spell with the Serie A side after heading to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium during the winter, making 16 appearances, and head coach Alberto Gilardino has shown interest in offering a route back to Italy after it has become clear that he is facing an uphill battle to break into Postecoglou's plans in north London.

Pedro Porro has become one of the first names on the team-sheet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having been handed 37 outings in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign after being pinpointed by the Greek-Australian tactician as his first-choice option on the right-hand side of the backline, limiting Spence's potential opportunities.

Djed Spence's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Pedro Porro Djed Spence Pedro Porro Pass completion percentage 82.1 76.2 Clearances 2.83 2.97 Tackles 2.39 2.65 Key passes 0.80 1.49 Shots 0.29 1.55 Statistics correct as of 24/06/2024

GMS sources have been informed that Spurs have refused to bow to Genoa's wishes to decrease their valuation of the six-cap England under-21 international, and they are at serious risk of pricing him out of a move despite his game time expected to be limited if he remains in his current surroundings.

Spence still has three years remaining on his £47,000-per-week contract in the capital, putting Tottenham in a strong negotiating position for the remainder of the transfer window and ensuring they are not under serious pressure to accept a cut-price bid ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Although Spurs signed the former Nottingham Forest loanee in a deal worth up to £20million from Championship side Middlesbrough in July 2022, his spell in north London has not gone to plan and he is eager to embark on a fresh challenge instead of spending significant periods of time on the periphery.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Djed Spence boasted pass accuracy of 92.3 per cent during Genoa's goalless draw at Juventus in March, which remained his highest figure in Serie A fixtures he started over the course of the 2023/24 campaign

Spence Price Tag Too High for Genoa

Serie A outfit switch focus to alternative targets

GMS sources understand that Genoa have turned their attentions towards alternative targets after deeming Tottenham's demands for £8.5million too high, and it is likely that Spence will not be making a quickfire return to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium despite their interest in rubber-stamping a deal.

Spurs have been determined to hold out for the fee included in the initial loan agreement as a purchase option, but the Serie A outfit have been wanting to persuade the Lilywhites' hierarchy to accept a deal worth in the region of £6million as they make preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

Genoa have been locked in internal discussions with Tottenham since the season ended last month, after making it clear that they are eager to sign Spence on a permanent basis, but they have been left frustrated in their attempts to convince Levy to decrease his valuation of the outcast.

The capital club's decision to play hard-ball will come as a blow for the Italians as it comes in the wake of GMS sources recently revealing that all parties had been open to an agreement being reached, and Postecoglou is on course to have the ex-Leeds United loanee among his options heading into pre-season.

