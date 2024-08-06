Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are aware of what it will take to trigger the release clause written into Dominic Solanke's contract.

There is confidence that the one-cap England international is keen to join Ange Postecoglou's side.

Solanke is considered a concrete option as Tottenham look to secure more firepower.

Tottenham Hotspur have pinpointed Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke as a ‘concrete option’ this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that the Englishman’s release clause of up to £65 million could be a stumbling block in their pursuit.

For much of Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou’s maiden season at the helm of the north Londoners, the likes of Son Heung-min, Brennan Johnson – two wingers by trade – and Richarlison were used in the solitary striker berth.

The Greek-Australian chief is, however, looking to use this summer as a period to find a like-for-like replacement for Harry Kane.

Solanke Keen to Seal Move to Spurs

Striker on Postecoglou's radar after productive campaign

What Kane provided Spurs with was a reliable source of goals – and that’s exactly what Solanke, 26, offers on the south coast for Andoni Iraola and Co. Last season alone, the Basingstoke-born ace notched 21 goals and an additional four assists in 42 appearances.

Journalist Paul O’Keefe, speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, has suggested that Solanke, who emerged through the Chelsea academy, is ‘itching’ to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solanke’s 19-goal Premier League season – in 2023/24 – saw him come fourth in the division’s goalscoring charts.

GIVEMESPORT sources, however, understand that Solanke’s release clause could prevent a move from materialising in the coming weeks. Spurs value the talisman around the £50 million mark, whereas Bournemouth are demanding £65 million.

Romano: Solanke is ‘Concrete Option’ for Tottenham

Bournemouth frontman boasts a lucrative release clause

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Tottenham are well-informed about Solanke’s release clause – worth £60-65 million – but still consider him a ‘concrete option’.

Insisting that the former Chelsea and Liverpool star is not the only star on their list, the Italian football insider believes their interest this summer is genuine. Romano said:

“They are informed on the release clause and know it’snot an easy releaseclause because it's very expensive, something around £60-65 million. The release clause of Solankeat Bournemouthis not an easy deal, it isan expensive deal. “How the clauseworks in terms of payment termsis alsoacrucial part of the story, but the interest is genuine. They believe that the player could be a concrete option.Also, in this case, he’s not the only one. Tottenham are considering several possibilities, but Solanke is one of the names on the list for sure.”

Jonathan David Emerges as Solanke Alternative

West Ham’s move for the striker recently collapsed

Should a deal for the one-cap England international Solanke fail to come to fruition, Lille and Canada ace Jonathan David - also linked with Newcastle United - has been earmarked as a potential alternative, despite not boasting any experience in the Premier League.

According to CaughtOffside, Postecoglou and his entourage have made contact with the goal-hungry 24-year-old, who notched 26 goals and nine assists last term, recently ahead of a prospective move to England’s top division.

David vs Solanke - 2023/24 League Stats Statistic David Solanke Minutes 2,641 3,333 Goals 19 19 Assists 4 3 Shots per game 2.3 2.9 Key passes per game 0.9 1 Dribbles per game 0.4 1 Overall rating 7.05 7.03

West Ham United had previously been courted as a would-be buyer for the New York-born marksman, but a £30 million deal fell through after learning that his agent’s fee would be in the region of £10 million.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored