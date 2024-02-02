Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are scouting Atalanta midfielder Ederson and could potentially make a big money move for him in the summer transfer window.

Despite not signing a midfielder in January, Spurs strengthened their defense and attack with new signings, including Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig.

Ederson's price tag could rise to above £25m over the second half of the season, and if multiple clubs enter a bidding war for him, his value could skyrocket.

Tottenham Hotspur are scouting Atalanta midfielder Ederson ahead of a potential move, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on their pursuit to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that he could cost 'big money' in the summer transfer window.

Spurs opted to not push the button and bring in a new midfielder during the January transfer window, but Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team did strengthen their defence and attack. Radu Dragusin arrived from Genoa on a permanent deal, while they also secured the signature of Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig.

Tottenham also secured a deal to sign Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall after beating Barcelona in the race for the 18-year-old, but he won't arrive until the summer transfer window. Begrvall will spend the rest of the season with Djurgarden before linking up with Postecoglou's charges later in the year, with Tottenham paying around £8.5m overall to prise him away from the Swedish club.

Tottenham targeting Ederson

During the winter window, Sky Sports reported that Tottenham were one of the sides who were considering a move for Ederson before the deadline. The report mentioned that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was attracting interest from Italy, so there's a possibility that Ederson was being eyed as a replacement. With Hojbjerg remaining with the north London club, a move for Ederson could have been put on the back burner until the summer.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher was also a target, with the Independent claiming that the England international was a priority for the Lilywhites in the January window. However, convincing Mauricio Pochettino's to offload one of their key assets was never going to be easy, and Gallagher remained at Stamford Bridge.

Ederson vs Conor Gallagher - 2023/24 player comparison Ederson (Serie A) Conor Gallagher (Premier League) Appearances 20(1) 21 Minutes 1757 1737 Goals 5 0 Assists 1 4 Yellow cards 4 4 Red cards 0 1 Shots per game 1.2 1.2 Pass success rate 83.8% 91.1% Aerial duels won per game 1.1 0.7 Man of the Match awards 1 0 Overall rating 7.11 7.02 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 02/02/2024

Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are one of many clubs to be scouting Ederson at the moment, so it might be a competitive race to secure his signature in the summer transfer window. According to reports in Italy, Atalanta believe Ederson's price tag could rise to above £25m over the second half of the campaign. However, if multiple clubs enter a bidding war for the 24-year-old, his value could rocket through the roof in time for the summer.

Related Chelsea and Tottenham had 'no contact in January' over Conor Gallagher Despite the rumours, Sky Sports' Michael Bridge claim that Tottenham and Chelsea have not been in talks over the midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano - Tottenham following Ederson closely

Romano has suggested that Atalanta won't want to sell one of their best players, so Ederson could be an expensive deal to get over the line in the summer transfer window. The Italian journalist adds that Tottenham are following him closely and scouting the player, so it could be one to watch later in the year. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"I don't see Atalanta selling their best players, so they will have to make some decisions or to sell for really big money. So we have to see what Tottenham will decide but for sure, they're scouting the player, they're following the player closely and he is a player they appreciate. So I will keep his name for the summer. But at the moment, there is not even a shortlist of players who are guaranteed targets for Tottenham. So I think around March, April, this will be more clear."

Ange Postecoglou future

Shortly after joining Tottenham earlier in the season, Postecoglou admitted that he supported Liverpool as a kid...

“So a couple of my best mates went Manchester United, so I went the other way so we could keep it interesting. Like any kid, I had the posters up on my wall, so Liverpool was my team. But you grow up, things change."

After hearing the Australian confess his childhood admiration for the Merseyside club, Spurs supporters might have been a little worried when they saw that Jurgen Klopp would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the campaign. The Times has named Postecoglou as a potential successor to Klopp, but Romano has stressed to GIVEMESPORT that the former Celtic manager is 'really happy' at Tottenham and is heavily involved in the project at Hotspur Way.