Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on their pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After a disappointing season in the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou will be tasked with trying to drag that north London club back into the European places.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Latest

The north Londoners failed to qualify for any European competitions last term - a catastrophic campaign for a club the size of Spurs.

Their transfer window could be dealt a huge blow due to their talisman Harry Kane potentially leaving the club, which will undoubtedly shape their business over the next few weeks.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Daniel Levy could be making a U-turn on Kane and there's a chance Spurs could now sell the England international.

As a result, Spurs will be desperate to find a replacement in the next few weeks, with Richarlison their only real option in the centre of attack.

The additions of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, and Manor Solomon have all been confirmed so far, but they're now being linked with signing a new defender.

It's understood that Spurs are now pushing to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Tapsoba and are planning to make an offer of around £39m.

The Burkina Faso star, once described as 'frightening', could be a smart addition to Postecoglou's side.

What has Brown said about Tapsoba?

Brown has suggested that he believes Tapsoba is in Spurs' top three list of defenders they are chasing this summer.

The journalist adds that this is certainly a deal that could happen and it wouldn't be a surprise if they secure his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I still think Tottenham will buy a defender. Tapsoba is probably in the top three they're looking at. I'm not sure if they've decided which of these guys they like the most yet, but I think Tapsoba is very high on their list.

"It's not going to take a lot to get this deal done. So, once a decision is made about which ones to bring in first, I think you'll see it happen. It wouldn't surprise me if Tapsoba is the one."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Spurs?

Tapsoba might not be the only defender to arrive through the door at Hotspur Way this summer.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are close to reaching an agreement to sign Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven.

Personal terms have reportedly already been agreed, with the two clubs looking to negotiate a fee and the deal at the final stages.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Spurs could make a move to sign Lille striker Jonathan David as a replacement for Kane.

Galetti adds that David is considered a fair option in terms of the asking price and the north London club could explore the deal over the next few days.

It could be a busy end to the window for Levy and Postecoglou.