Highlights Eric Dier may have a chance to get back into Tottenham Hotspur's starting line-up despite being frozen out by boss Ange Postecoglou.

The 29-year-old's lack of game time has resulted in Sporting considering a move which would see him return to Lisbon.

Dier is preparing to enter the final six months of his £100,000-per-week Spurs contract at the turn of the year.

Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier could 'force his way' back into Ange Postecoglou's plans at Hotspur Way, but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the England international is facing a 'big decision' over his future.

Spurs have made a positive start to the campaign, with Postecoglou becoming the first manager to register 26 points from his first 10 games in the Premier League, but Dier has been on the periphery since the alteration in the dugout was made in the summer.

It has led to there being uncertainty over whether the central defender, who has been on the north Londoners' books since sealing a £4million switch from Portuguese giants Sporting nine years ago, will remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for much longer.

Dier linked with return to former club

Sporting are mulling over whether to make a cut-price bid for Dier when the transfer window reopens in January, according to The Times, but could also wait until he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

The report suggests the 29-year-old still has a good relationship with the Lisbon giants' president Frederico Varandas, who was the club's first-team doctor when the Tottenham outcast made 32 appearances during his first spell in Portugal, and is keen on heading overseas after also working his way onto former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho's radar at Roma.

Dier is preparing to enter the final six months of his £100,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, meaning he is also set to have the option of penning a pre-contract agreement with Sporting or another suitor outside the Premier League.

Eric Dier's season-by-season Tottenham Hotspur record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2014/15 35 2 2 5 0 2015/16 51 4 2 10 0 2016/17 48 2 2 8 0 2017/18 47 0 3 6 0 2018/19 28 3 0 5 0 2019/20 30 0 2 6 0 2020/21 39 0 0 4 0 2021/22 40 0 0 1 0 2022/23 42 2 1 8 0 2023/24 0 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The former Everton youngster has held discussions with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy after being frozen out by Postecoglou, with Micky van de Ven leaping ahead of him in the pecking order thanks to striking up a fruitful centre-back partnership alongside vice-captain Cristian Romero since his £43million summer switch from Wolfsburg.

It became clear that Dier does not feature in the former Celtic chief's plans as, ahead of being an unused substitute five times and failing to secure a single minute of game time this season, he was repeatedly offered to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich before the September transfer deadline.

Fulham were also handed the opportunity to land the Cheltenham-born ace, but a switch to Craven Cottage failed to come to fruition ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Dier is open to staying at Tottenham for the remainder of the campaign before assessing his options following the expiry of his contract.

Brown has refused to rule out the possibility of Dier being handed a route back into the Tottenham starting XI in the coming weeks as he has previously proved doubters wrong.

But the respected journalist believes Dier is facing up to the prospect of having a significant call to make ahead of suitors heading to the negotiating table in January.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I wouldn't write Eric Dier off. He has been written off by people before and found a way back into the team. Clearly, he is not first-choice at the moment and isn't going to get a ton of game time anytime soon, but things can change. It's going to depend on how patient he is. "It wouldn't be a huge shock to see him force his way back in there at some point this season. But I think that the pairing they've got at the moment is working so well that he's going to have to bide his time, so it's whether he is willing to do that at this stage of his career. "It wouldn't surprise me if there are a couple of teams who come in for Eric Dier in January, and then he'll have a big decision to make."

Tottenham battling Premier League rivals for £410k-a-week star

Tottenham are the frontrunners to land Toni Kroos during the fast-approaching January transfer window, according to The Sun, as La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid are willing to sanction his departure for a nominal fee if discussions over a fresh contract are not opened before Christmas.

The report suggests Spurs is a likelier destination for the 33-year-old, who has been at the Bernabeu since rubber-stamping a £20million move from Bayern Munich nine years ago, despite his representatives also preparing to sound out Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United ahead of a potential switch to the Premier League.

Read more: Tottenham now have an unexpected situation with Van de Ven and Romero

Newcastle United are also among the sides in the hunt for Kroos' signature as they adjust to life in the Champions League, while last season's Europa Conference League winners West Ham United are monitoring developments as well.

The central midfielder's agents are looking at his options ahead of entering the final six months of his Real Madrid contract, which allows him to pocket close to £410,000-per-week, at the turn of the year.