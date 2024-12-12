Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping tabs on Andy Diouf ahead of potentially offering the Lens star a route to the Premier League for the first time in his career by making the move to Hotspur Way during the fast-approaching January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has maintained chairman Daniel Levy's full support and is not in danger of being sacked despite seeing his side record just one win from their last five Premier League fixtures, with their latest setback coming after throwing away a two-goal lead to suffer a 4-3 defeat at the hands of rivals Chelsea last weekend.

The public backing has allowed Tottenham to continue making plans to bolster their squad next month, and technical director Johan Lange is on course to play a pivotal role in the recruitment drive a matter of months after the north Londoners made Dominic Solanke their club-record signing thanks to completing a £65million switch from Bournemouth.

Spurs Considering Move for Diouf Next Month

North Londoners keeping tabs on 21-year-old's performances

Tottenham have continued monitoring Diouf as Postecoglou is considering entering the winter market for a new central midfielder, according to GMS sources, resulting in Ligue 1 outfit Lens being in danger of having their resolve tested with a formal proposal when the transfer window reopens next month.

Spurs sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action during a Conference League clash with Panathinaikos in August, having been alerted by his performances since sealing a £13million switch from Swiss side Basel in 2023, but they opted against upping the ante in their pursuit before the summer deadline.

GMS sources have been informed that Diouf's versatility - thanks to being comfortable as a No.8 and No.10 - has caught Postecoglou's eye after the need to bring in a new presence in the middle of the park has become obvious due to a lack of squad depth, although recruiting a defender is Tottenham's priority at this stage.

The France under-21 international - who has been described as 'incredible' by talent scout Jacek Kulig - has been a regular starter for Lens this season and failed to miss a single Ligue 1 encounter, which could complicate matters if Spurs aim to convince his current employers to agree terms.

Tottenham are not the only Premier League side contemplating whether to formalise their interest as GMS sources recently revealed that Diouf has also worked his way onto the radar of London rivals West Ham United and Crystal Palace as plans are put in place to bolster their respective squads in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andy Diouf completed 84 per cent of his passes during Lens' 2-0 win over Montpellier last weekend

Khusanov Targeted in a Potential Double Raid

Lens at risk of Postecoglou attempting to land two key men

GMS sources have been told that Diouf's age has made him very appealing to Tottenham as he could have a lengthy spell in north London and there is plenty of time to develop his game, while their scouting missions have resulted in Lens teammate Abdukodir Khusanov also being targeted by Postecoglou.

Spurs are aware that they will not face any issues attempting to meet the Uzbekistan international's salary demands if they are successful in agreeing a fee as he is set to enter the final two-and-a-half years of a contract which allows him to earn less than £2,500-per-week at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Tottenham are seriously considering making a move for Khusanov, GMS sources understand, after they have been running the rule over him regularly as part of their process to find a new centre-back option due to it becoming a problem position thanks to the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven spending time on the treatment table.

But, like with Diouf, Postecoglou is at risk of facing a significant battle for the 20-year-old's signature as GMS sources recently revealed that Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell is particularly keen to ensure he heads to Tyneside instead of Spurs because of becoming a big admirer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 12/12/2024