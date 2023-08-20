Tottenham Hotspur have a hefty budget to play with after Harry Kane’s sale, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that they will sign at least one player up top.

Replacing Kane will be imperative for Ange Postecoglou before the window closes in September.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Latest

Tottenham sold Kane this summer to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich for a fee totalling £100m, according to Sky Sports.

This could give Spurs plenty of wiggle room in the market, and considering Kane only had a year left on his contract and could have departed for free next summer, Daniel Levy has done well to get £100m.

In Spurs’ opening Premier League game against Brentford at the weekend, Postecoglou gave Richarlison the chance to impress through the middle.

However, the Brazilian forward has struggled to score since making the move from Everton, so Spurs could dip into the transfer market for a Kane replacement.

One player the north London club have been linked to is Gent striker Gift Orban.

Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Orban is a player on Spurs’ list and they have been scouting him for a long time.

The player is said to be keen on a move, so this could be one to watch over the next few weeks.

Spurs fans may have hoped that a player was lined up ready for when Kane completed his move to Bayern, but any potential signing is yet to materialise.

Whether Spurs are planning to utilise Richarlison as their main number nine or bring in a high-profile striker remains to be seen, but Italian journalist Romano has provided an update on their transfer plans for the rest of the window.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tottenham?

Romano has suggested that Tottenham are likely to sign one striker before the window slams shut in September.

The journalist adds that Postecoglou does want to give Richarlison the chance to prove himself in a centre-forward role this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm not sure about how many because I'm sure that Ange Postecoglou wants to give some time for Richarlison to show how good he is, to have the opportunity to feel important for the squad. So I'm not sure they will sign two attackers, but at least one I expect because Tottenham need someone in that position of course after losing a top player like Harry Kane."

What’s next for Tottenham?

Journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has addressed rumours linking both Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic to Spurs as Kane’s replacement.

Jones has suggested that Lukaku is unlikely to join Tottenham this summer as he wants to join Juventus.

The journalist adds that Vlahovic is a player that Spurs have appreciated in the past, but they are yet to make an enquiry this summer.

Journalist Paul Brown has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney is one to watch this window.

Although Toney is banned until January due to breaching betting regulations, Richarlison could be the man to do a job until Toney is back available.