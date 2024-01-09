Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have launched an official bid worth up to £25.7million as they aim to lure Radu Dragusin away from Genoa.

Djed Spence will head in the opposite direction on loan if Spurs are successful in negotiations for the Romania international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes there is a strong possibility of Dragusin joining Tottenham after Timo Werner's switch is rubber-stamped.

Tottenham Hotspur are in line to make Radu Dragusin their 'next signing' as the 'contract is ready' after agreeing personal terms with the Genoa star, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT how Spurs are edging closer to striking a Hotspur Way deal.

Ange Postecoglou, who has led the north Londoners to within six points of Premier League leaders Liverpool after a fruitful start to his reign has allowed him to pick up 13 wins from his first 22 matches at the helm, is in the market for reinforcements ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1.

The former Celtic tactician has been forced to contend with limited options at the heart of his backline in recent weeks, with Cristian Romero suffering a hamstring strain last month and Micky van de Ven spending a significant period on the treatment table, and it has led to setting his sights on landing Dragusin.

Spurs table official bid for Dragusin

Tottenham have launched an official proposal worth up to £25.7million for Dragusin in the last 24 hours, according to transfer expert Romano, and they are desperate to reach an agreement with Genoa as fellow suitors Bayern Munich have refrained from lodging a bid of their own at this stage.

The Italian journalist suggests Djed Spence, who has returned to north London after Leeds United took advantage of a break clause written into his season-long loan earlier this week, would head in the opposite direction until the end of the campaign if their offer is accepted.

Radu Dragusin's Genoa career in numbers Appearances 62 Goals 6 Assists 1 Yellow cards 4 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 9/1/2024

In a major boost for Tottenham, it has emerged that Genoa are prepared to agree a deal which would see the out-of-favour right-back embark on a fresh challenge at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, and negotiations will continue between the two clubs.

Spurs' willingness to send Spence to Serie A comes after they initially tested Il Grifone's resolve with a verbal offer worth £21million for Dragusin, which fell short of his current employers' £26million demands, but he is pushing to rubber-stamp his arrival in the capital by the end of the week.

Hitting a roadblock in their attempts to land the Romania international has resulted in reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich trying to hijack the move, with the Bavarian giants opening negotiations with Genoa.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have not had any issues when it has come to negotiating personal terms with Dragusin, meaning they are already one step ahead of Thomas Tuchel's side, and they have seen him as a more attainable signing than fellow centre-back target Jean-Clair Todibo, of Nice.

Romano understands that Tottenham are in pole position to acquire Dragusin, despite facing competition from a number of fellow suitors, as they have remained in constant dialogue with Genoa as they attempt to reach a compromise.

The reliable journalist is aware that the north Londoners have already succeeded in agreeing personal terms with the 21-year-old, meaning he is poised to potentially follow RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner - who is on his way to Spurs for the first part of his medical - to the capital.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"They are on it. There is interest from many clubs, so Tottenham are fighting to make it happen. They are in negotiations with Genoa and remain the favourites to sign Radu Dragusin. "Let's see what happens between the clubs because there is a lot of interest and Genoa want €30million. He has been fantastic in Serie A, making a great impact, and this is why many clubs are interested. "But, from what I'm hearing, Tottenham remain the favourites on this one. They are keeping the conversation open with Genoa every single day to make it happen. "They have an agreement with the player on personal terms as well, so the contract is ready. I think Dragusin could be the next signing for Spurs."

Dier sets sights on move to Germany

Eric Dier is eager to join Bayern Munich after reaching an agreement over personal terms, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, but he is waiting for the German giants to rubber-stamp his switch from Tottenham.

The reputable journalist suggests Spurs have already given the green light for the deal to go through for less than £4.3million, after the England international has been restricted to just 198 minutes of action this season thanks to falling out of favour under Postecoglou, and he has already held discussions with the Bundesliga title-chasers' chief Tuchel about his plans.

Tottenham have been keen to cash in on Dier as he has entered the final six months of his £85,000-per-week contract, meaning they are at risk of seeing him walk away as a free agent and failing to recoup any funds if they do not sanction his departure before the February 1 deadline.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that it is a matter of time before the central defender moves onto pastures new as he will have been left baffled by Postecoglou's decision to play the likes of Emerson Royal out of position instead of handing him opportunities in Romero and van de Ven's absence.

Heading to the Allianz Arena would allow Dier to reunite with former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane, who sealed a £100million switch to Bayern Munich a matter of hours before the campaign got underway.