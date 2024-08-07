Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are at risk of Cristian Romero being the subject of a lucrative bid as Real Madrid want to sign the centre-back at the end of the upcoming season.

The La Liga heavyweights have decided to plan a move for the Argentina international despite initially being put off by Spurs' lucrative demands.

Real Madrid are poised to enter negotiations over a deal for Romero next summer after aiming to make a big-name addition to their backline.

Tottenham Hotspur are in serious danger of being dragged into a battle to keep Cristian Romero beyond the end of the upcoming campaign as reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid have set their sights on attempting to lure the central defender away from Hotspur Way in 2025, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have been active in the transfer market, with Archie Gray being the most expensive addition to Ange Postecoglou's squad thanks to completing a move worth up to £30million in the aftermath of being unable to help boyhood club Leeds United secure promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Timo Werner has also sealed a quickfire return as a fresh loan deal which includes an £8.5million purchase option was negotiated with RB Leipzig, while Lucas Bergvall has joined from Djurgardens, but chairman Daniel Levy may have to fight to keep key man Romero on board in less than 12 months' time.

Real Madrid Have Devised Long-Term Plan to Make Move for Romero

Argentina international on course to be subject of bid in 2025

Real Madrid are planning to make a fresh attempt to land Romero next year, according to GMS sources, resulting in Tottenham potentially facing an uphill battle to ensure their vice-captain's head is not turned by the prospect of potentially embarking on a fresh challenge at the Bernabeu.

The Spanish heavyweights have not been afraid to raid Spurs for their leading performers in the past, having signed Gareth Bale for a then-world record £85.3million from the north Londoners in 2013 and Luka Modric 12 months earlier, and they are circling for another big-money deal.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Real Madrid were put off upping the ante for Romero when a £150million price tag was slapped on him after enquiries were made, they are on course to test Tottenham's resolve with a formal proposal at the end of the fast-approaching campaign as they seek fresh competition for the likes of Antonio Rudiger.

Cristian Romero's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Antonio Rudiger Cristian Romero Antonio Rudiger Pass completion percentage 91.7 89.8 Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.7 80.0 Clearances 3.42 2.96 Tackles 2.13 0.86 Blocks 1.48 0.90 Interceptions 1.42 0.37 Statistics correct as of 07/08/2024

The World Cup-winning Argentina international made 34 appearances during Postecoglou's first season at the Lilywhites' helm, contributing five goals along the way, and the capital club have set lofty financial demands due to being desperate to keep him on their books as the transfer deadline looms.

Tottenham are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Romero still having three years remaining on his £165,000-per-week contract, meaning they are under no pressure to cash in, but Real Madrid are aware that their stance may change as he edges closer to the end of his agreement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristian Romero has featured in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt on 98 occasions, but he has been sent off four times along the way

Romero Set to Remain on Ancelotti's Shortlist

La Liga giants remain interested despite Spurs' lucrative demands

GMS sources have been told by those close to the situation that Real Madrid's interest in Romero has not ended despite Tottenham's lucrative valuation, and Los Blancos will keep the 26-year-old on their shortlist for next summer as they are expecting to be in need of a significant centre-back signing ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The South American, who initially joined Spurs on loan before completing a permanent switch worth £42.5million from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2022, is firmly on head coach Carlo Ancelotti's radar and plans have been devised to enter negotiations over a deal after another season in north London.

Romero was recently ranked as the 10th greatest defender in Tottenham's history by GMS, highlighting that Postecoglou and Levy will be eager to fight to ensure he remains in his current surroundings when Real Madrid come calling for his services and up the ante with a formal proposal.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt