Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is in danger of being unable to sign a striker during the remainder of the summer transfer window as there are serious doubts over whether Richarlison will seal his Hotspur Way departure in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Archie Gray has been Spurs' most expensive acquisition ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, thanks to completing a move worth up to £30million in the aftermath of Leeds United missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League, and plans have been put in place to strengthen the north Londoners' attacking options.

Chairman Daniel Levy is working closely with Postecoglou on the recruitment drive, which has included negotiating a fresh loan agreement which has an £8.5million purchase option for Timo Werner, but cash needs to be recouped from outgoings before being able to spend big on further targets.

Richarlison Uncertainty Leaving Spurs in Limbo

North Londoners have been eager to secure an upgrade on Brazilian

Tottenham are still no closer to knowing whether Richarlison will leave ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline, according to GMS sources, meaning the capital club are being forced to contend with a serious dilemma as they were initially eager to go into the new season with an upgrade in the centre forward position.

Although Spurs forked out £60million when they signed the Brazil international from Premier League rivals Everton two years ago, they have been looking to sanction his departure as they aim to build on a promising first season under Greek-Australian tactician Postecoglou's tutelage.

GMS sources have been informed that Richarlison does not feature in Tottenham's long-term plans, with captain Heung-min Son spending spells of last season in a central attacking berth after failing to recruit a direct replacement for Harry Kane, but they are not expected to acquire a frontman before his exit.

Richarlison's statistics at Tottenham Hotspur compared to his spell with Everton Tottenham Hotspur Everton Appearances 66 152 Goals 15 53 Assists 8 13 Yellow cards 6 27 Sent off 0 2 Statistics correct as of 31/07/2024

The 27-year-old worked his way onto Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Hilal's radar before the transfer window officially opened for business last month, increasing optimism that Spurs were on course to cash in, but he has remained with the north Londoners as no formal offers have been lodged.

Richarlison is among the highest earners on Tottenham's books, thanks to being on a contract worth £90,000-per-week, and GMS sources have been told that they need to get him off the wage bill and recoup a significant sum before being in a position to bolster their centre forward options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison registered six shots during Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 win over Newcastle United in December, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Premier League outing over the course of the 2023/24 campaign

Postecoglou Turns Attentions Towards Creative Influence

Greek-Australian tactician wants to make three more signings

GMS sources have learned that Postecoglou has made signing a creative attacker a priority after being unable to advance in his attempts to bring in a potential Richarlison replacement, while the former Celtic chief is also in the market for a defender as the transfer deadline edges closer.

Tottenham are still hoping to make three signings as they prepare for a campaign where they will compete in the Europa League, with the plan being for one of the recruits to be an out-and-out striker, but they have been forced to shift their focus to other positions as they play the waiting game.

Richarlison remaining with Spurs has resulted in Postecoglou not being in a position to up the ante in his pursuit of Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez despite GMS sources recently revealing that the capital club have collated detailed reports on how he would fit in at Hotspur Way and intermediaries are aiming to discover if there is genuine interest in striking a deal.

