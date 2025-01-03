Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is fearful of missing out on winning the race to sign Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov as reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are threatening to hijack a potential switch to Hotspur Way this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having already been contending with the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies being on the treatment table, Spurs' defensive injury crisis worsened as Destiny Udogie is set to be out of action for two months thanks to picking up a hamstring problem during the draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Summer signing Archie Gray - who completed a £30million switch from Leeds United during the summer - was utilised at the heart of the backline due to a lack of options in December, but Postecoglou is looking to secure reinforcements ahead of the February 3 transfer deadline.

Spurs Could Miss Out in Bid to Land Khusanov

North Londoners facing stiff competition for Uzbekistan international

Tottenham are facing a significant blow in their pursuit of Khusanov as Manchester City have joined the race for his signature during the early stages of the winter window, according to GMS sources, leading to the north Londoners being concerned that they will fail to secure one of their top targets.

Postecoglou has been plotting a move for the central defender due to there being confidence that Ligue 1 outfit Lens would be prepared to listen to offers in the region of £20million, which fits the bill for Spurs as they have a modest budget, but the Sky Blues are also contemplating whether to attempt to find an agreement.

GMS sources have been informed that Khusanov is being tracked by a host of clubs as he holds good value in the current market and has been considered by intermediaries as one of the best potential signings any Premier League side could make midway through the season, but Tottenham could now face an uphill battle to convince him to move to north London.

An additional attraction for Spurs has been the fact that the 20-year-old Uzbekistan international is on a contract worth less than £2,500-per-week, resulting in there being confidence that he would settle for a lower salary than other options on Postecoglou's shortlist of possible winter recruits.

Lens are prepared to consider selling Khusanov and Wolverhampton Wanderers target Kevin Danso in the same window if they receive bids which meet their demands, GMS sources have learned, but the opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City could leave Tottenham frustrated in their attempts to turn his head.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Abdukodir Khusanov made six clearances and won three aerial duels during Lens' 2-2 draw with Auxerre in his last Ligue 1 outing

Postecoglou Has Competition for Alternatives

Itakura and Boscagli could also be out of reach during winter window

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are facing stiff competition for alternative targets Ko Itakura and Olivier Boscagli, who are currently on the books of Borussia Monchengladbach and PSV Eindhoven respectively, leaving Postecoglou with a serious dilemma as he aims to secure reinforcements.

The latter is being pursued by Brighton & Hove Albion, having entered the final six months of a contract worth in the region of £10,000-per-week, and Spurs are discovering that they could be dragged into a bidding war even if they opt to turn their attentions away from Khusanov in the coming weeks.

Tottenham will have to move quickly if they want to avoid paying more than they would like for a prime target, GMS sources understand, but they have been left particularly shocked by Manchester City's rival interest as they were initially toying with the idea of moving Josko Gvardiol into centre-back.

GMS sources recently revealed that the capital club are at risk of being priced out of a move for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu thanks to his price tag being increased beyond the £30million mark, and Postecoglou is poised to have a testing transfer window to contend with ahead of the February 3 deadline.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/01/2025