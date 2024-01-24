Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are locked in discussions with Club Brugge as they look to beat several other admirers to the signing of Antonio Nusa.

Tottenham Hotspur are the 'favourites' to sign Antonio Nusa ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the Club Brugge star has been tracked by up to five clubs as he closes in on a move to Hotspur Way.

Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou has not been afraid to splash the cash during the early stages of 2024, with him bolstering his defensive options by completing the £26.7million acquisition of Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa.

The Romanian's arrival in north London came a matter of days after former Chelsea frontman Timo Werner sealed his return to the capital thanks to a loan deal - which includes a £15million option to buy - being struck with RB Leipzig, but there could be further incomings ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Spurs locked in talks as Nusa demands emerge

Tottenham are in discussions with Club Brugge over a move for Nusa, according to the Daily Mail, but they will only succeed in negotiations if they fork out £25million and allow him to remain in his current surroundings for the remainder of the campaign.

The report suggests that Spurs are long-term admirers of the 18-year-old, who has registered seven goal contributions in 27 appearances this term, and are looking to move to the front of the queue for his signature after being made aware of London rivals Chelsea also monitoring his progress.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are scheduled to hold fresh talks with Club Brugge in the coming days as they are desperate to reach an agreement swiftly after identifying Nusa as a 'special talent' with a bright future.

Antonio Nusa's statistical averages in the Belgian Pro League this season Pass success percentage 81.1 Average match rating 7.08 Dribbles per game 2.7 Shots per game 1.8 Key passes per game 1.1 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 24/1/2024

It is understood that Newcastle United are mulling over whether to hijack the winger's prospective move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he is being eyed as a potential replacement for Miguel Almiron, who is being linked with a mid-season switch to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab.

West Ham United and Brentford have also been scouting Nusa as they seek reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, while Arsenal and Liverpool have joined other European sides in showing an interest, complicating matters for Postecoglou.

The Norway international is not agitating for a move as he does not want to embark on a fresh challenge midway through the season, which will aid Club Brugge in negotiations, and he still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Paul Brown - Tottenham are at the front of the queue for Nusa

Brown believes that Tottenham are in pole position to beat up to five clubs to Nusa's signature if they up the ante in their pursuit ahead of the transfer window slamming shut in a matter of days, with them potentially profiting from other admirers passing up the opportunity to pounce in years gone by.

The respected reporter is aware that the teenager has been pinpointed as a target after Postecoglou has built a strong bond with the north Londoners' scouting and recruitment department behind the scenes, leading to them being on the same page when entering negotiations.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's interesting because I think Nusa was on four or five different clubs' radar a few months back. Some of those clubs have cooled on him since, and I think Tottenham are favourites to get him if they do make a move. "He is a very promising player that a lot of clubs have scouted and, for one reason or another, passed over through the years. "I think Spurs have done some really good business since Postecoglou came in. Their scouting and recruitment team seem to be completely aligned with the manager, which hasn't always been the case in the past."

Hojbjerg willing to seal Spurs exit

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is open to embarking on a fresh challenge ahead of the transfer window closing, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, and Serie A giants Juventus remain interested in luring him away from Tottenham in the coming days.

The reputable journalist suggests that the Denmark international is frustrated after being restricted to just 919 minutes of action thanks to falling down the pecking order since Postecoglou headed into the dugout, and a permanent switch or loan with an obligation to buy will be entertained by chairman Daniel Levy.

Hojbjerg has entered the final 18 months of his £100,000-per-week contract, meaning Spurs are not in a particularly strong negotiating position as suitors are aware that his value will continue decreasing as he nears the expiry of his current terms.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham would consider selling the central midfielder if they are able to draft in a replacement, leading to Postecoglou scouring the market for potential options in the middle of the park.

Although Hojbjerg has been on the capital club's books since rubber-stamping a £15million move from Southampton in August 2020, it appears that he may need to move onto pastures new in a bid to revive his stalling career.