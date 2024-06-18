Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Brentford frontman Ivan Toney after already striking deals which will see Timo Werner and Lucas Bergvall report for pre-season with the north Londoners.

Spurs are mulling over whether to launch a bid for the England international after initial speculation over a potential proposal was wide of the mark.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to acquire Toney for £40million despite Brentford being keen to secure a more significant sum for their talisman.

Tottenham Hotspur are seriously interested in luring Ivan Toney to Hotspur Way and are refusing to rule out the possibility of testing the resolve of Premier League rivals Brentford by lodging a bid when their talisman returns from Euro 2024, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having led his side to European qualification after finishing fifth in the top flight, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has wasted no time in ensuring he will not be left short in attack during the fast-approaching new campaign by tying Timo Werner down to a fresh loan deal which includes an £8.5million option to buy from RB Leipzig.

The Greek-Australian has also seen Lucas Bergvall complete a switch from Djurgardens, having snubbed additional interest from Barcelona earlier this year, but he is refusing to rest on his laurels and has remained in discussions with chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange about further acquisitions to bolster Tottenham's squad.

Spurs Keen on Sealing Deal for Toney

North Londoners mulling over launching formal offer

Tottenham have a genuine interest in landing Toney after putting further plans in place for the remainder of the summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, and there is a possibility of the north Londoners making a formal offer for his services ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Although there has been speculation that Spurs have already been left frustrated after a £40million bid was turned down by Brentford, it is understood that those claims are wide of the mark as Postecoglou has refrained from heading to the negotiating table for the striker at this stage.

Toney is currently in Germany after being included in England's Euro 2024 squad despite missing a large chunk of the 2023/24 campaign due to being hit with an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations, and he would provide the likes of Richarlison with stiff competition for a regular starting berth if he ends up heading to Tottenham.

Ivan Toney's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Richarlison Ivan Toney Richarlison Percentage of aerial duels won 51.5 35.5 Shots on target percentage 35.3 34.0 Key passes 1.01 0.91 Goals 0.44 0.33 Assists 0.14 0.13 Statistics correct as of 18/06/2024

GMS sources have been informed that Spurs have stopped short of engaging in active discussions with Brentford, where the former Newcastle United man has been described as 'special' by chief Thomas Frank, but they are keeping tabs on his situation and could look to enter negotiations after his return from international duty.

Toney's current employers are not heading into the remainder of the transfer window in a particularly strong negotiating position as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £20,000-per-week, at the Gtech Community Stadium in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney has failed to come out on the winning side in any of his five appearances against Tottenham Hotspur, but he has found the back of the net twice

Postecoglou Values Toney at £40m Amid Pursuit

Brentford looking to stick with lofty valuation

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham rate Toney at the £40million mark, and they would be keen to strike a deal if it becomes clear that London neighbours Brentford would be open to sanctioning their talisman's departure for a figure in that region following his efforts at Euro 2024.

The Bees are not ready to negotiate with admirers at this stage, particularly due to the 28-year-old currently fighting for minutes in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad, resulting in Postecoglou being forced to play the waiting game before potentially upping the ante in his pursuit.

Related Tottenham Showing an Interest in Monaco's Vanderson Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new right-back this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Vanderson is a target.

But, in a potential blow for Tottenham and fellow suitors Manchester United, GMS sources recently revealed that Brentford are unwilling to lower their £60million demands even though they are at risk of seeing Toney walk away as a free agent at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt