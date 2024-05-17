Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are looking to lure Serhou Guirassy to the Premier League for the first time in his career after shining for Stuttgart this season.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has found it impossible to ignore the Guinea international's free-scoring form in the Bundesliga.

The north Londoners believe they could acquire Guirassy for a bargain as he has a release clause written into his contract.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to tempt Serhou Guirassy to Hotspur Way as the Stuttgart star is a cheaper alternative to other strikers who have worked their way onto boss Ange Postecoglou's radar ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Greek-Australian tactician will have Lucas Bergvall among his options when Spurs return for pre-season preparations ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, thanks to agreeing a £8.5million deal with Djurgardens despite Barcelona also courting the Swedish teenager, but he is eager to secure further reinforcements.

Postecoglou, who will head into Sunday's clash with Sheffield United having already racked up 20 wins during his first term in charge of Tottenham, is preparing to hold internal discussions with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy ahead of a summer recruitment drive.

Postecoglou Eyeing Move for Guirassy

Guinea international has been in formidable form for Stuttgart

Tottenham have a genuine interest in luring Guirassy to the Premier League for the first time in his career, according to GMS sources, after Postecoglou and other key decision-makers behind the scenes have found it difficult to ignore his free-scoring form for Stuttgart this season.

The Guinea international has found the back of the net 26 times in the Bundesliga, a figure which is only surpassed by Bayern Munich's former Spurs talisman Harry Kane, and he has been averaging more goals per 90 minutes than Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland over the course of the campaign.

Serhou Guirassy's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Erling Haaland Serhou Guirassy Erling Haaland Pass completion percentage 80.5 76.0 Percentage of aerial duels won 54.2 48.1 Shot-creating actions 3.64 2.04 Key passes 2.12 1.06 Goals 1.10 0.99 Statistics correct as of 17/05/2024

GMS sources have been informed that Guirassy has become an even more desirable potential recruit thanks to having a release clause written into his Stuttgart contract, which is understood to be worth £15million, and Tottenham have taken that into account when it has come to earmarking priority targets.

Due to Spurs being able to take advantage of the opportunity to leave the frontman's current employers helpless by triggering the bargain release clause, Postecoglou believes it is a great opportunity to exploit the market as other attackers who have worked their way onto his shortlist - and scored less than his 28 goals in all competitions this term - would cost at least twice as much.

Although there are some concerns over the fact that Guirassy is 28 and only just enjoying a standout campaign, Tottenham are seriously considering upping the ante in their pursuit and have been boosted as GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United are unlikely to make a move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Serhou Guirassy has grabbed a hat-trick in two Bundesliga appearances this season, during Stuttgart's home win over Wolfsburg in October and a victory at Mainz a matter of weeks earlier

Gimenez and Toney Identified as Alternative Targets

Spurs aware both will be more expensive than Guirassy

GMS sources understand that Tottenham also have Feyenoord frontman Santiago Gimenez and Brentford marksman Ivan Toney among the targets they are looking to progress in talks over, but it has become clear that they will have to fork out considerably more cash for either of the duo than Guirassy.

Mexico international Gimenez would head to north London without any Premier League experience if he seals his arrival, but he has made a huge impact in his current surroundings as he has got his name on the scoresheet 26 times over the course of 41 appearances and secured silverware this term.

GMS sources recently revealed that Tottenham are pressing ahead with their pursuit of the 23-year-old as they are keen to understand the exact terms they need to meet if they want to strike an agreement with Feyenoord, but there is an understanding that the Eredivisie giants will seek a lucrative fee.

Brentford chief Thomas Frank has already conceded that Toney is likely to walk away from the Gtech Community Stadium when the transfer window reopens as the former Newcastle United man is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his contract and has caught the attention of various domestic rivals.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored