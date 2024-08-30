Tottenham Hotspur star Giovani Lo Celso is poised to officially bring the curtain down on his Hotspur Way career in the coming hours as he is set to join Real Betis in a deal which could see Johnny Cardoso eventually head in the opposite direction, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been active during the summer window, with Dominic Solanke being the most expensive acquistion thanks to completing a move worth up to £65million from Premier League rivals Bournemouth, but boss Ange Postecoglou is on course to oversee at least one more piece of business before the 11pm deadline.

Lo Celso Heading to Real Betis in Late Switch

Spurs give creative midfielder's departure green-light

Although Tottenham have been quiet on deadline day, they have sanctioned Lo Celso's departure as Romano has confirmed that the creative midfielder is on his way to Real Betis with just hours to spare before the transfer window slams shut, and Cardoso could head in the opposite direction to north London further down the line.

Taking to social media, Romano said:

"Gio Lo Celso to Real Betis, here we go! Deal completed with Tottenham for Argentinian midfielder to return. "Move completed with Johnny Cardoso as part of the agreement, as exclusively revealed."

The breakthrough in negotiations comes after the Italian journalist revealed that Tottenham were close to rubber-stamping a deal which would result in them having priority to sign Cardoso in upcoming transfer windows, while the capital club will also buy a percentage on a future sale in case they decide against taking advantage.

Offloading Lo Celso Was Among Priorities

Postecoglou went into deadline day wanting to sell 28-year-old

Tottenham's decision to cash in on Lo Celso comes after Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT that getting the Argentina international off the books was one of Postecoglou's priorities heading into deadline day, along with finding a landing spot for the out-of-favour Sergio Reguilon.

The switch means that the 28-year-old is heading back to familiar surroundings as he joined Spurs from Real Betis in a £27.2million permanent deal in Janury 2020, having initially linked up with the north Londoners on loan from the La Liga outfit, and he will be hopeful of securing more regular game time.