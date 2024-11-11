Tottenham Hotspur are facing an uphill battle to lure Jack Grealish to Hotspur Way as the Manchester City star is not interested in leaving the reigning Premier League champions and his salary demands would be a significant hurdle for the north Londoners to overcome, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs are desperate to end their lengthy wait for silverware and that resulted in the capital club being prepared to spend big during the summer transfer window, with boss Ange Postecoglou forking out more than £120million on reinforcements when technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy led the recruitment drive.

Dominic Solanke also became the most expensive acquisition in Tottenham's history as he completed a £65million switch from domestic rivals Bournemouth, but there will be further opportunities to strengthen the squad at the turn of the year and following the campaign's conclusion.

Grealish Not Prepared to Push for Spurs Move

England international has no intentions of quitting Manchester City

Tottenham are in serious danger of being forced to contend with a significant blow in their attempts to sign Grealish as he currently has no intentions of quitting Manchester City, according to GMS sources, and the title-chasers have not reached the stage where they are actively looking to offload him.

The Sky Blues shattered the British-record transfer outlay when they parted with £100million in order to land the winger from boyhood club Aston Villa in August 2021, and they remain determined to stick with him despite Spurs being linked with preparing to offer a fresh challenge.

GMS sources have been informed that there are doubts over whether Tottenham will be able to pounce if Grealish comes onto the market due to the finances involved in a potential deal, meaning Postecoglou could be left with no choice but to turn his attentions towards alternative targets as he looks to make his side more of an attacking threat from the flanks.

The England international is poised to enter the final two-and-a-half years of his Manchester City contract, which allows him to pocket £300,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium, but he is not agitating for a move despite battling with the likes of Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Savinho for regular game time.

Grealish is on considerably more lucrative terms than anyone on Tottenham's books, and GMS sources have learned that altering the wage structure to make him their highest earner does not fit in with Levy's plans as he prepares to join Lange in overseeing the next phase of the capital club's recruitment in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Grealish boasted 95 per cent pass accuracy during his most recent Premier League appearance for Manchester City against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Grealish Fee Problematic for North Londoners

Capital club would have to fork out more than they paid for Solanke

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham would have to make Grealish their club-record signing if they want to stand a chance of convincing domestic counterparts Manchester City to sanction his exit, but that outlay along with his salary expectations will make it difficult to get the deal over the line.

The 29-year-old has been on the treatment table through injury since the Sky Blues' late win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, resulting in boss Pep Guardiola being unhappy with his inclusion in England's squad for the upcoming Nations League clashes against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Grealish is still at the forefront of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach's plans, complicating Tottenham's pursuit further, but he is not the only wide-man on Postecoglou's radar as GMS sources recently revealed that scouts have been submitting detailed reports on the development of Midtjylland's Dario Osorio.

