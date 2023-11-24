Highlights Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future at Tottenham Hotspur is uncertain despite a recent increase in game time.

Juventus have identified the Denmark international as a January target and are keen to offer him a route out of north London.

Hojbjerg is understood to be eager to embark on a fresh challenge after falling down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou's tutelage.

Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future is now 'up in the air' after it initially appeared that he was a certainty to leave Hotspur Way in January, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why he could remain among boss Ange Postecoglou's options.

The Denmark international has been on Spurs' books since completing a £15million switch from Southampton three years ago, but he has fallen down the pecking order and had found himself starved of game time before a string of injuries and suspensions offered a route back into the starting XI earlier this month.

Postecoglou's arrival in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout, having lost just 18 of his 113 matches in charge of Scottish Premiership giants Celtic, has resulted in a change in style of play and that has not worked in Hojbjerg's favour.

Hojbjerg emerges as target for Serie A heavyweights

Hojbjerg has been identified as a January target by Serie A giants Juventus, according to the Telegraph, as they look to recover from the blow of Paul Pogba being forced onto the sidelines after testing positive for using banned substances.

The report suggests the Italian side sent sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and his assistant to watch the defensive midfielder, who has been restricted to just 373 minutes of Premier League action this season, in action as Tottenham's unbeaten start to the domestic campaign came to an end against Chelsea earlier this month.

In a boost for Juventus, it has emerged that Spurs are willing to sanction Hojbjerg's departure during the winter window if they beat the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal to the signing of Fluminense's Andre.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's Tottenham Hotspur career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2020/21 53 2 5 12 0 2021/22 48 3 4 3 0 2022/23 44 5 7 8 0 2023/24 12 0 0 3 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Although the former Bayern Munich man made his third start of the season when Postecoglou's charges lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final clash before the international break, reputable reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners' No.5 is eager to embark on a fresh challenge where starts will come more regularly.

Tottenham were willing to offload Hojbjerg during the final days of the summer transfer window, but he remained with his current employers after snubbing the opportunity to join Premier League rivals Fulham after they lodged a £25million bid.

Manchester United were additional suitors a matter of months ago, with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag exploring the possibility of reaching an agreement after seeing Atletico Madrid fail to get a deal over the line despite initially having a £30million offer accepted.

Brown believes Hojbjerg was on track to bring the curtain down on his Tottenham career at the turn of the year before he was afforded more game time following injuries and suspensions, which has resulted in there being question marks over whether he could remain in the capital until the end of the campaign.

The respected journalist also feels that the 28-year-old, who will enter the final 18 months of his £100,000-per-week contract in January, could have his hopes of moving onto pastures new dashed by suitors being put off thanks to his lucrative price tag.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think, until recently, Hojbjerg was almost certain to go. He knows that the club have been listening to offers for him, and he wasn't really getting in the team. "Over the last few weeks - because of problems in the squad - he has found a way back in. I think his future is now up in the air, but that's mainly because Spurs are still demanding quite a high transfer fee for him, which is currently putting people off. "But I think there are several clubs that will test the water here in January. If any of them come close to the kind of fee that Spurs are looking for, it may well be that Hojbjerg still leaves."

Postecoglou earmarks defensive targets

Postecoglou has identified Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi and up-and-coming Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite as January transfer targets, according to the Daily Mail, after holding an internal meeting over how to bolster Tottenham's backline.

The report suggests Spurs are setting their sights on potentially raiding the Portuguese top flight as Morato of Benfica and Sporting's Goncalo Inacio - who is also wanted by the likes of Manchester United - are being tracked by the north Londoners as well, along with AC Milan's Malick Thiaw.

Guehi boasts plenty of Premier League experience, having made more than 80 appearances in the competition since sealing a £18million switch to Palace from Chelsea two years ago, and that is likely to be a major attraction for Postecoglou.

Read more: Tanguy Ndombele 'unlikely to ever play for Tottenham again'

But Tottenham are facing stiff competition for the England international as north London rivals Arsenal are also in the hunt for his signature, while Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked.

Palace could provide an additional stumbling block as they are desperate to fend off admirers, leading to them gauging whether Guehi is interested in committing his future to Selhurst Park by penning a new long-term contract.