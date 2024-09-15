Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful that the decision to negotiate an option to buy Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis will pay off handsomely thanks to the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the United States' new head coach ahead of the American's potential arrival at Hotspur Way in 2025, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was handed the opportunity to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with Dominic Solanke being the most expensive acquisition thanks to tempting Premier League rivals Bournemouth into accepting a package worth up to £65million last month.

But outgoings were also sanctioned ahead of the August 30 deadline, and Tottenham have put themselves in a prime position to raid La Liga side Real Betis further down the line as part of the deal which saw them give the green-light for Giovani Lo Celso to make a £3.3million switch to the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Spurs Wanting Pochettino to Improve Cardoso

North Londoners have option to buy United States international

Tottenham are counting on former boss Pochettino to take Cardoso's performances to another level after being installed as the Real Betis defensive midfielder's new boss at international level, according to GMS sources, and Postecoglou is keen for summer discussions to pay off in the coming months.

Spurs negotiated an option to buy the 22-year-old for £21million at the end of the campaign, having allowed his current employers to land Lo Celso in a cut-price deal, and the north Londoners are desperate for that to be viewed as a bargain fee by the time they have the opportunity to pounce.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham have the first option to acquire Cardoso if other suitors emerge and, having ensured that an agreement is already in place for a future move, Postecoglou is relying on Pochettino to get the best out of him as he seeks fresh competition for the likes of Yves Bissouma.

Johnny Cardoso's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the current domestic campaign compared to Yves Bissouma Johnny Cardoso Yves Bissouma Pass completion percentage 91.7 92.2 Tackles 4.00 1.76 Blocks 4.00 1.18 Shots 4.00 0.59 Key passes 2.00 1.18 Clearances 2.00 1.18 Statistics correct as of 14/09/2024

Despite there being a possibility that the Concacaf Nations League winner will bring the curtain down on his Estadio Benito Villamarin career in less than 12 months' time, he has remained part of Real Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini's plans and made four appearances in all competitions this season.

Cardoso is among the names who are in line to profit from Pochettino taking charge of the United States as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup on home soil, GMS recently reported, and Tottenham are keeping a close eye on his performances ahead of making a decision on whether to pounce.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johnny Cardoso boasted 88.5 per cent pass accuracy, made two tackles and completed one clearance after coming off the bench during Real Betis' 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid earlier this month

Lilywhites Pleased with Pochettino's New Job

Argentine tactician could bring best out of defensive midfielder

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham see Pochettino as an ideal appointment for the United States as they aim to discover the extent of Cardoso's growth over the next 12 months and gauge whether they should trigger the option to lure him to the capital ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Key personnel working behind the scenes at Hotspur Way rate the Argentine tactician highly after he enjoyed a fruitful spell at the helm, which saw him lead the Lilywhites to a Champions League final and 160 wins from 293 encounters, and they are eager to see how he will get the best out of the former Internacional man.

Tottenham are counting on Pochettino to bring Cardoso's career to life and ensure he will not be overawed by the challenge of the Premier League if he makes the switch from Real Betis next summer, GMS sources have learned, and he will be keen to make an impact during the upcoming international breaks.

