Tottenham Hotspur are at risk of their Patrick Dorgu pursuit being jeopardised as Lecce have increased their demands for the Hotspur Way target after he has been the subject of widespread interest during the early stages of the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is in the market for reinforcements after being forced to contend with a defensive injury crisis which worsened thanks to Destiny Udogie being on course for two months out of action due to sustaining a hamstring injury during the 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

But Tottenham spent big in the summer, with Dominic Solanke becoming the north Londoners' most expensive acquisition of all-time when he completed a £65million switch from Premier League rivals Bournemouth, and that could hinder the Greek-Australian tactician in his mid-season recruitment drive.

Postecoglou Facing Dorgu Demands Increase

Lecce seeking higher fee for 20-year-old after widespread interest

Tottenham are in serious danger of being priced out of a move for Dorgu as Lecce have increased their demands beyond the £30million mark, according to GMS sources based in Italy, as a result of being alerted to numerous sides circling ahead of the February 3 transfer deadline.

The Denmark international has remained an integral part of the Serie A side's plans since Marco Giampaolo's appointment as head coach and still has four-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket less than £10,500-per-week, meaning they are in a strong negotiating position as they prepare for potential bids.

GMS sources have been informed that Dorgu's increased valuation could lead to him being out of Tottenham's reach as Postecoglou is on course to be limited to £25million to spend after being handed a modest budget by chairman Daniel Levy despite playing catch-up in the race to bag a European qualification spot.

The 20-year-old has shown his versatility throughout the campaign by featuring on each side of Lecce's backline and on both flanks, which is an attractive asset after Spurs have been forced to contend with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies and Udogie spending time on the treatment table.

But Dorgu's current employers are adamant that they can fight for a higher fee than they were initially seeking thanks to being tracked by a host of big-hitting clubs across Europe, GMS sources have learned, complicating matters for Tottenham as they attempt to win the race for an agreement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu made three tackles and as many clearances during Lecce's 2-0 defeat to Como earlier this week

Spurs Pinpoint Dorgu Among Leading Targets

North Londoners want fresh left-back option before deadline

GMS sources have been told that Dorgu is among Tottenham's top targets as they look to add another left-back to their options, but there is an awareness that negotiations with Lecce will not be easy as the widespread interest means they have no reason to listen to offers which fail to meet his price tag.

The Italian strugglers' sporting director Pantaleo Corvino has described the former Nordsjaelland youngster as a 'champion' and a high-performer who 'possesses an engine unmatched by anyone else', while there are fears that his mid-season departure could jeopardise their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Tottenham have been joined by Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in monitoring Dorgu's situation, GMS sources recently revealed, while Napoli and AC Milan are contemplating whether to hand him an opportunity to move to one of Lecce's domestic counterparts.

