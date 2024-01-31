Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up whether to make a bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher a matter of hours before the winter transfer window slams shut.

The England international has a £60million price tag and has been made available at Stamford Bridge.

Respected journalist Paul Brown believes that Tottenham are still in the hunt for Gallagher's signature as Thursday's 11pm deadline closes in.

Tottenham Hotspur are 'still in the race' to sign Conor Gallagher, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that a bid for the Chelsea star could come from Hotspur Way as late as Deadline Day as they look to strike a big-money deal.

Spurs have been among the more busy Premier League sides during the winter transfer window, with Radu Dragusin sealing a £26.7million switch from Genoa as boss Ange Postecoglou looked to beef up his defence ahead of the 11pm cut-off point on Thursday.

The Romania international's arrival came after a £15million loan-to-buy deal was agreed with RB Leipzig for Timo Werner, but Tottenham remain in the market for further reinforcements despite time running out and them being in contention for Champions League qualification thanks to a promising start to Postecoglou's reign.

Spurs mulling over whether to make late bid for Gallagher

Tottenham are considering an eleventh hour move for Gallagher as they look to round off the mid-season transfer window with a bang, according to The Guardian, but there is doubt over whether they would succeed in getting a deal over the line despite Chelsea being open to doing business at the right price.

The report suggests that the Blues' academy product, who has worn the captain's armband on several occasions this term, is eager to remain at Stamford Bridge and compete in next month's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

Conor Gallagher's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Pass success percentage 91.1 Average passes per game 55.7 Average match rating 7.07 Tackles per game 2.7 Key passes per game 1.4 Shots per game 1.3 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 30/1/2024

It is understood that Chelsea have slapped a £60million price tag on Gallagher ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, and meeting that figure would result in him immediately becoming the most expensive acquisition in Tottenham's entire history.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have a 'very good chance' of signing the England international if they are willing to meet Chelsea's demands, while they also looked to reach an agreement during the final days of the summer window.

The west Londoners are prepared to consider bids as Gallagher's exit would allow former Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino to boost his budget a matter of hours before the deadline and alleviate fears of breaching spending rules.

There is also ongoing doubt over the central midfielder's long-term future as he has entered the final 18 months of his £50,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea have not opened discussions over fresh terms despite him wanting to remain in his current surroundings.

Paul Brown - Tottenham remain in running to land Gallagher

Brown has refused to rule out the possibility of Tottenham making a late bid for Gallagher as they are aware that Chelsea are willing to cash in, while admirers believe the Blues will consider dropping their valuation during the final hours of the winter transfer window.

The respected journalist is expecting Spurs to test their London rivals' resolve by heading to the negotiating table with a formal offer ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, while the 23-year-old - who has been described as 'sensational' - would go on to be a success under Postecoglou if he makes the move.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It wouldn't surprise me at all [if Tottenham make a bid]. You might even see something as late as Deadline Day for Conor Gallagher. "It's clear that Chelsea are willing to sell him. It's also clear that nobody is willing to pay the asking price. Everyone thinks that Chelsea will fold on this and be willing to accept less than they have publicly hinted he might go for. "I think Spurs are still in the race here, and I would expect them to be one of the clubs that express an interest right up until the end of the window. "Conor Gallagher's position is a really interesting one. I think he could play for many different clubs in the Premier League, and he would certainly do a good job at Spurs. I'm fully expecting some kind of offer to materialise late in the day from Spurs."

Solanke identified as Postecoglou target

Tottenham are mulling over whether to launch a late bid for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, according to The Sun, but they will have to part with more than £50million if they want to tempt their Premier League rivals into cashing in at the eleventh hour.

The report suggests that the Cherries are desperate to hold onto the 26-year-old, whose £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, resulting in them pushing back an enquiry from Newcastle United and rejecting West Ham United's advances during the summer.

Solanke has worked his way onto Postecoglou's radar after enjoying a season to remember, with him heading into February as the joint-second top goalscorer in the Premier League thanks to finding the back of the net 12 times for Bournemouth.

Tottenham are considering a late move despite Newcastle already being informed that the Cherries are unwilling to sanction the England international's exit as head coach Andoni Iraola has been left short of attackers while Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo have been competing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

If Spurs are unable to alter Bournemouth's stance, the Magpies are waiting in the wings to try their luck again as reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Solanke is among head coach Eddie Howe's summer targets.