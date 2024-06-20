Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are seriously considering offloading Djed Spence after Genoa have made it clear that they want to seal a permanent deal.

The Serie A side are hoping to negotiate a cut-price switch after the right-back impressed during a productive loan spell at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

All parties are open to an agreement being reached just a matter of days after the summer transfer window officially opened for business.

Tottenham Hotspur outcast Djed Spence is poised to seal his permanent departure from Hotspur Way as he is at the centre of discussions over a summer switch to Genoa after a productive loan spell with the Serie A outfit during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, GMS sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been busy since his first season at the helm came to an end last month as he has wasted no time in tying up a fresh loan deal for Timo Werner, which includes an £8.5million option to buy the former Chelsea striker from German outfit RB Leipzig.

Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall will also link up with his new teammates in the coming weeks after completing his switch from Djurgardens, having snubbed interest from Barcelona during the early stages of the year, but chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange are locked in conversations over Spence's future.

Genoa Aiming to Seal Knockdown Deal for Spence

All parties open to reaching agreement over switch

Genoa have set their sights on landing Spence in a cut-price deal after entering talks with Tottenham over a potential permanent move to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, according to GMS sources, and negotiations are expected to be successful after failing to break into the forefront of Postecoglou's plans.

The attack-minded right-back made 16 appearances after joining the Italian outfit during the winter transfer window on a temporary basis, and head coach Alberto Gilardino is keen to have him among his options as preparations are ramped up ahead of the fast-approaching new campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that all parties are open to an agreement being reached, with Spence unlikely to have a route into Tottenham's preferred starting line-up thanks to Pedro Porro making the position his own on the right-hand side of the backline for large parts of last term.

Djed Spence's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Pedro Porro Djed Spence Pedro Porro Pass completion percentage 82.1 76.2 Clearances 2.83 2.97 Tackles 2.39 2.65 Key passes 0.80 1.49 Shots 0.29 1.55 Statistics correct as of 20/06/2024

Although Tottenham completed Spence's signing in a deal worth up to £20million from Championship side Middlesbrough in July 2022, his spell in north London has not gone to plan and he has found opportunities hard to come by despite shining during a loan spell with Nottingham Forest before his arrival.

The 23-year-old was described as 'unbelievable' by pundit Ian Wright thanks to his performances for the Tricky Trees, but GMS sources understand that he is on course to bring the curtain down on his Spurs career in the coming weeks as a switch to Genoa appears to be on the cards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Djed Spence has been limited to just 43 minutes of action in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt, while he is edging towards sealing his departure without making a single start

Spence Suitors Eager to Negotiate Lower Fee Than Buy Option

Serie A outfit determined to reach compromise with Spurs

Although Genoa were given the option to sign Spence for £8.4million as part of the initial loan agreement which took him to Italy, GMS sources have been told that Il Grifone are determined to knock a couple of million off that amount and are eager to reach a compromise during the early stages of the transfer window.

The six-cap England under-21 international's suitors are looking to ensure they get the best value deal possible despite being desperate to avoid their pursuit becoming a summer saga, but Spurs are in a strong negotiating position as his £47,000-per-week contract still has three years to run.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge previously told GMS that Spence does not have a future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having struggled to reproduce the kind of form he enjoyed at Nottingham Forest, and it appears likely that he has already made his final appearance for the north Londoners.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt