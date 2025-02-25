Tottenham Hotspur are entertaining the possibility of offloading Yves Bissouma when the transfer window reopens in the summer after five midfielders have worked their way onto boss Ange Postecoglou's radar as he goes in search of upgrading his options at Hotspur Way, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite landing Mathys Tel a matter of hours ahead of the winter deadline, thanks to Bayern Munich sanctioning an initial loan move which includes an option to be made permanent for £45million, Spurs have already been making plans to make further adjustments to their squad in preparation for next season.

Antonin Kinsky and Kevin Danso were also among the mid-season arrivals in north London, with the latter's switch having an obligation to buy for £20.9million, but Tottenham are open to overseeing departures in the coming months as it would allow them to boost their budget and secure quickfire replacements.

Bissouma Facing an Uncertain Future at Spurs

North Londoners not rushing into contract talks with 28-year-old

Tottenham are increasingly likely to sell Bissouma during the summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, as there are no indications that the capital club are preparing to hold discussions over a new contract despite already entering the final 18 months of his current agreement.

The 28-year-old Mali international, who is on a deal which allows him to pocket £100,000-per-week, is facing an uncertain future and there is an awareness at Spurs that his precarious situation could result in interested parties sniffing an opportunity to pounce when they aim to make changes to their squad ahead of next term.

GMS sources have been informed that Bissouma is on course to be among the big-names Tottenham look to offload after Postecoglou has grown impatient due to his injury concerns and inconsistent performances in a campaign which has seen the north Londoners fall off the pace in the race for a European qualification berth.

There is not optimism that Spurs will rush into holding internal talks with the central midfielder, who has been described as 'ridiculous' by teammate James Maddison, over fresh terms despite attempting to tie Rodrigo Bentancur down to a long-term deal in the final months of the campaign.

Tottenham have been alerted to the fact that Bissouma has struggled to rediscover his best form in the aftermath of spending an initial £25million to lure him away from Brighton & Hove Albion in June 2022, GMS sources have learned, resulting in them considering their options and eyeing a potential replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yves Bissouma has been limited to 1,079 minutes of Premier League action this season and was forced to contend with substitute outings in Tottenham Hotspur's last two top flight encounters against Manchester United and Ipswich Town

Postecoglou Could Finalise Move for Cardoso

United States international was subject of pre-agreed deal last year

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are showing interest in five midfielders in the midst of there being growing uncertainty over whether Bissouma will still be on their books by the time the 2025/26 campaign gets underway, with a move for Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso not being ruled out.

Spurs are already aware that they have an opportunity to land the United States international as, in August, the north Londoners agreed a deal which gives them a priority option to buy him and they will profit from a sell-on clause if they opt against pouncing and he embarks on a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Tottenham have been trying to tie Angel Gomes down to a pre-contract agreement ahead of leaving Lille as a free agent, GMS sources understand, while Hugo Larsson, Adam Wharton and Andy Diouf - of Eintracht Frankfurt, Crystal Palace and Lens respectively - are also being linked despite Archie Gray being likely to be utilised in his preferred position in the future.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd, West Ham, and Aston Villa Enter Race for Tottenham Target Tottenham look to face plenty of competition in the race for Angel Gomes, with Manchester United, Aston Villa, and West Ham among those keen.

Postecoglou is not only looking to strengthen in the middle of the park as GMS sources recently revealed that Southampton winger Tyler Dibling and Borussia Dortmund talisman Jamie Gittens have been identified as key targets as Spurs go in search of securing fresh homegrown talent.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 25/02/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox