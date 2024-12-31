Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is keeping tabs on Maxence Caqueret and is entertaining the possibility of attempting to lure the Lyon star to Hotspur Way during the winter transfer window if he is put on the market with a bargain price tag, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite making Dominic Solanke the most expensive signing in Spurs' history thanks to completing a £65million switch from Bournemouth in August, the north Londoners are looking to secure further reinforcements after a loss of form has seen them heading into 2025 sitting 11 points adrift of the Champions League qualification places.

Although Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray were also among the summer arrivals, with the latter sealing a £30million move in the aftermath of missing out on guiding boyhood club Leeds United to promotion, Postecoglou is eyeing Caqueret as he aims to recruit another central midfield option.

Spurs Closely Monitoring Caqueret's Situation

Lyon may be forced into listening to cut-price bids for midfielder

Tottenham are interested in winning the race for Caqueret if Lyon make him available as they desperately look to secure mid-season funds, according to GMS sources, having taken a liking when they sent scouts to watch a host of potential targets in Ligue 1 ahead of the transfer window reopening.

The 24-year-old's current employers are heading into the new year in a perilous position as they have been provisionally relegated from the French top flight because of financial mismanagement, and Spurs are seriously considering whether to take advantage if given the opportunity.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are keeping track of developments ahead of potentially pouncing if Lyon are forced into a January fire-sale as Caqueret would fit the bill in the midst of Postecoglou aiming to recruit a fresh face in the middle of the park on a modest budget.

The former France under-21 international is set to enter the final two-and-a-half years of his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £54,000-per-week at the Groupama Stadium, and he may be left with little option but to embark on a fresh challenge if his boyhood club need to cash in.

The possibility of Tottenham signing Caqueret or any other midfielder hinges on whether they can negotiate a cut-price deal or reach a loan agreement, GMS sources have learned, but Postecoglou has been keeping an eye on his situation after also admiring Lens' Andy Diouf and Abdukodir Khusanov when searching for talent in Ligue 1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maxence Caqueret won three ground duels and made two key passes during Lyon's 4-0 victory over Le Havre in October

Postecoglou Facing Competition for Caqueret

Trio of Premier League rivals also eyeing potential swoop

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are in serious danger of facing stiff competition for Caqueret's signature as domestic rivals West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Everton are also eager to discover whether Lyon are prepared to negotiate a deal for a bargain fee ahead of the winter window's February 3 deadline.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen were interested in landing Les Gones' academy graduate during the summer as well, but a move to the Bay Arena failed to come to fruition and he remains sought-after ahead of possibly walking away from Ligue 1 for the first time in his career.

Caqueret - who has been described as a 'baller' by journalist Zach Lowy - will have a host of options if Lyon choose to sanction his departure, GMS sources understand, but Tottenham have set their sights on leapfrogging to the front of the queue for his services in the event of it becoming clear that they can reach an agreement for less than his market value.

GMS sources recently revealed Everton and Crystal Palace are growing in confidence that the French giants will slash their demands due to being desperate to secure cash ahead of the season reaching its climax as it would boost their hopes of maintaining their top flight status heading into next term.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 31/12/2024