Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted in their pursuit of Conor Gallagher as Chelsea are open to offers ahead of the winter window's deadline.

The England international is also being targeted by Newcastle United and West Ham United despite his £60million price tag.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Spurs feel the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the perfect destination for Gallagher.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in luring Conor Gallagher to Hotspur Way, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the figure which would result in Ange Postecoglou eyeing a 'good deal' for the Chelsea star.

Spurs have been busy during the early stages of the winter window, which opened at the turn of the year, having already signed RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in a loan deal which includes an option to become permanent for £15million.

Postecoglou has refused to rest on his laurels after concluding those negotiations and is on the cusp of landing central defender Radu Dragusin after a £25.8million package was agreed with Genoa following his decision to snub Bayern Munich's advances, and Gallagher is also on Tottenham's radar.

Spurs keen on landing Gallagher as price tag emerges

Tottenham are unlikely to lodge a bid which matches Gallagher's £60million price tag despite being firm admirers ahead of the February 1 deadline, according to the Mirror, but they have been boosted in their pursuit thanks to Chelsea still being open to offers.

The report suggests that the England international is expected to remain at Stamford Bridge, having become one of the first names on the team sheet under former Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino and made 25 appearances this season, but Newcastle United and West Ham United are additional suitors.

Conor Gallagher's record in the Premier League Appearances 118 Goals 13 Assists 10 Yellow cards 34 Sent off 2 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 10/1/2024

Gallagher has entered the final 18 months of his £50,000-per-week contract at Chelsea, leading to Tottenham and other interested parties taking a keen interest and following developments ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

It is understood that the Blues are prepared to consider bids as the central midfielder's exit would allow the west Londoners to boost their budget, and they have stopped short of putting fresh terms on the table, leading to uncertainty over his long-term future.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could cause friction within the dressing room if they sanction Gallagher's departure as teammates are 'up in arms' at his availability on the transfer market.

But Postecoglou is facing a major obstacle in his attempts to strike a winter deal as the 23-year-old is determined to remain with his boyhood club and negotiate a new contract despite Tottenham watching developments closely.

Pochettino has also revealed that he has held heart-to-heart talks with Gallagher, in a clear indication that he is eager to fend off interest and retain his services instead of cashing in despite speculation over his future continuing to grow.

Dean Jones - Tottenham feel they are perfect destination for Gallagher

Jones understands that Tottenham have taken a keen interest in Gallagher after being left in disbelief at Chelsea's stance, while they are confident that north London is the perfect destination if he embarks on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks.

Although the reputable reporter is aware that Spurs could encounter a problem when trying to persuade the Blues' academy graduate to move onto pastures new, having been praised by Pochettino as he 'does everything to win', he feels Postecoglou will see completing a deal worth up to £50million as too good to resist with The Times reporting the Spurs boss personally wants the midfielder to arrive at Hotspur Way.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Conor Gallagher is a player they have an interest in. They find it hard to believe that he will actually become available for transfer but, if he genuinely is, they think they are the perfect club for him to end up at. "If they could get Conor Gallagher for £40million to £50million, I think they would probably see that as a good deal and one that they would actually try to pursue. "But at the moment, obviously, they have still got the problem - on an emotional level on Conor Gallagher's side of things - whereby he doesn't want to leave Chelsea."

Hojbjerg loan exit falls through

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future is up in the air after Juventus have baulked at Tottenham's loan demands following initial negotiations, according to Football Insider, but a deal could be resurrected thanks to initially being identified as a top target for the Serie A giants.

The report suggests that Postecoglou is open to offloading the defensive midfielder, who made the £15million switch from Southampton in August 2020, and Spurs will look to sign a replacement if his departure materialises in the coming weeks.

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed that the Italian giants are unwilling to match Tottenham's expectations for Hojbjerg as it would not make sense 'from a technical or financial point of view', meaning the north Londoners may have to reassess if they want to get him off their books.

Reliable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou's decision to snub the Denmark international despite being forced to contend with an injury crisis will have resulted in the outcast deciding he needs to embark on a fresh challenge.

Hojbjerg has entered the final 18 months of his £100,000-per-week contract, meaning the current transfer window would be the ideal time to cash in if he is not going to force his way into the forefront of Postecoglou's future plans.