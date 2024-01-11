Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle it out with three Premier League rivals to acquire Middlesbrough defensive midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The Championship club are seeking more than £20million and want a healthy sell-on fee included in any deal for the England under-21 international.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Tottenham are interested in Hackney and being tipped as the favourites to secure his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur are being 'talked about as the favourites' to sign Hayden Hackney after their interest has emerged, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Ange Postecoglou may have to wait until the summer before luring the Middlesbrough star to Hotspur Way.

Spurs have been active during the early stages of the winter window, with Radu Dragusin becoming their latest addition thanks to agreeing a deal worth up to £25.7million which has also seen Djed Spence head in the opposite direction to Genoa.

The central defender's arrival came after former Chelsea striker Timo Werner also sealed his return to the Premier League on an initial loan which can be made permanent for £15million, with him leaving RB Leipzig in search of more game time, but Postecoglou is seeking further reinforcements ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Spurs earmark Hackney as target

Tottenham are preparing to join the race to tempt Hackney away from Middlesbrough, according to the Evening Standard, but they are facing an uphill battle to reach an agreement with the Championship side in the coming weeks.

The report suggests that Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are also coveting the defensive midfielder - who has made more than 60 appearances for his current employers after progressing through the Riverside Stadium youth ranks - and Boro have warned suitors that they will only entertain doing business during the remainder of the window if a sensational offer is tabled.

Although Hackney has only found the back of the net twice this season, he has played a major role in Middlesbrough moving a step closer to a trip to Wembley as he bagged the only goal as Michael Carrick's side overcame Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg earlier this week.

How Hayden Hackney ranks vs his Middlesbrough teammates in the Championship this season Average passes per game 1st Tackles 3rd Key passes per game =3rd Dribbles per game =5th Blocks 6th Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 11/1/2024

The Teesside outfit are desperate to retain the 21-year-old as they aim to surge up the Championship table and challenge for a play-off berth, resulting in them being unwilling to entertain bids which fall short of £20million and also wanting a healthy sell-on fee included in any potential deal.

Middlesbrough are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Hackney penning a new £6,500-per-week contract last June, tying him down to the Riverside Stadium until the summer of 2027, so Tottenham will have to stump up a significant fee if they want to secure his signature.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou will attract up-and-coming talent to north London due to already showing that he is willing to hand youngsters regular game time, potentially giving Spurs the upper-hand in the race for the former Scunthorpe United loanee, who has been described as 'special'.

Tottenham are currently short of options in front of the back four as Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have linked up with their respective countries for the Africa Cup of Nations, with the final of the competition not coming until February 11.

Dean Jones - Middlesbrough expecting Hackney to make summer move

Although Jones understands that Middlesbrough are refusing to entertain the possibility of Hackney embarking on a fresh challenge before the winter window slams shut, there is a growing acceptance that he will seal a summer move after Tottenham have pinpointed him as a target.

The reputable journalist believes that Postecoglou will need to be patient in his pursuit of the England under-21 international, due to Boro's stance, but that could allow numerous other suitors to emerge during the remainder of the campaign.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Hayden Hackney is the talk of the town after his goal against Chelsea, and it might not be too long before he is testing himself against teams of that quality every week. "Spurs are the side being talked about as the favourites to sign him, but that is not quite the case because Middlesbrough refuse to consider anyone as likely to sign him at this moment in time. "There is an acceptance that he probably will make a move in the summer, and it is true that Spurs have interest, but this is a very early stage of that process, so there is scope for plenty of other teams to challenge for his signature."

Postecoglou makes Gallagher primary target

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is top of Tottenham's shortlist of targets, according to the Independent, as Postecoglou is desperate to bolster his options in the heart of the midfield after strengthening his defence and attack since the turn of the year.

The report suggests that the England international, who has regularly worn the captain's armband for his current employers this season, has been identified as the perfect option as he is capable of getting around the pitch thanks to his work rate and also alternating with James Maddison if required.

Although it is understood that Tottenham are unlikely to lodge a bid which matches Gallagher's £60million price tag, they are known to be firm admirers and have been boosted by Chelsea being open to offers ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Reliable talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the west Londoners could cause friction within the dressing room if they sanction their academy graduate's exit as teammates are 'up in arms' at his availability on the transfer market.

But Postecoglou is facing a major obstacle in his attempts to strike a winter deal as Gallagher is determined to remain at Stamford Bridge and negotiate a new contract despite Tottenham watching developments closely.