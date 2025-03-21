Tottenham Hotspur are contemplating whether to launch a bid for Joao Gomes when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer as the Wolverhampton Wanderers star has stayed on the radar of Hotspur Way recruitment chiefs for close to 12 months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs will already have to spend £20.9million on Kevin Danso, due to having an obligation to buy the central defender at the end of his loan spell from Lens, but boss Ange Postecoglou is working closely with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy to identify further potential acquisitions.

The north Londoners worked all the way up until the winter deadline in an attempt to improve their squad, with Mathys Tel joining in a last-gasp temporary deal which includes a £45million option to become permanent, but remaining in the bottom half of the Premier League has resulted in there being a desire to welcome more fresh faces ahead of next term.

Spurs Remain Long-Term Admirers of Gomes

North Londoners would have to pay hefty fee to have chance of deal

Tottenham are interested in winning the race to sign Gomes in the summer, according to GMS sources, but there is an awareness that domestic counterparts Wolves are desperate to keep him on board and will only entertain sanctioning his departure if a lucrative fee which meets their demands is tabled.

The central midfielder still has three years remaining on his £30,000-per-week contract, which threatens to complicate matters for Spurs as it has left his current employers in a strong negotiating position, but they are keeping tabs on his situation ahead of having an opportunity to enter discussions when the transfer window reopens.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham's desire to land Gomes stretches back to last summer and their admiration has not faltered despite it becoming clear that they will have to pay a minimum of £50million in order to tempt Wolves into cashing in after he has remained a key member of their squad this season.

The Brazil international, who has been described as a 'next level' talent thanks to his performances, has been pinpointed by Postecoglou and other influential figures behind the scenes as an attractive option because he already has bags of Premier League experience due to his time at Molineux.

Tottenham are in danger of facing stiff competition for Gomes if they up the ante in their pursuit as title-chasing Liverpool are also keen, GMS sources have learned, while Manchester United have been admirers as they look to bring in long-term replacements for Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Gomes won eight ground duels and made six tackles during Wolverhampton Wanderers' victory at Southampton last weekend

Pursuit of Gomes Could Have Complications

Midfielder unlikely to be sold in same window as teammate Cunha

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham's attempts to recruit Gomes could be complicated further if Wolves allow Matheus Cunha to embark on a fresh challenge as the West Midlands outfit are determined to avoid a situation where they see both key men head through the exit door in the same transfer window.

The 24-year-old Spurs target has been at Molineux since a £15million fee was agreed with Flamengo in January 2023 and, having made himself one of the first names on the team sheet, Wanderers do not want to be left with an uphill task to find a host of replacements ahead of Pereira's first full season in charge.

Wolves are prepared to fight to retain Gomes' services and remain sceptical of whether serious bids will be lodged, GMS sources understand, but Tottenham are circling as they search for ways to improve their options in the middle of the park after finding themselves adrift of the European qualification spots.

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs are increasingly likely to sell Yves Bissouma in the summer, when he is on course to enter the final 12 months of his contract, and the South American could be viewed by members of the capital club's recruitment department as an upgrade.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/03/2025

