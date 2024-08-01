Highlights Ivan Toney is open to joining Tottenham Hotspur if the opportunity arises before the fast-approaching summer transfer deadline.

The England international is attracted to the prospect of linking up with Spurs thanks to European action being on offer in the upcoming campaign.

Tottenham has emerged as Toney's most likely destination if he embarks on a fresh challenge away from Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has been boosted in his hopes of eventually striking a deal for Ivan Toney as the Brentford star is interested in sealing a move to Hotspur Way before the summer transfer window slams shut later this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs have been prepared to splash the cash ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, with Archie Gray being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth up to £30million from Leeds United, they have also been keen to oversee departures to boost their budget.

Postecoglou has been keen to build for the future as well, resulting in 18-year-old Yang Min-hyuk being set to join after spending the remainder of the K League season on loan with Gangwon, and technical director Johan Lange has joined chairman Daniel Levy and the Greek-Australian tactician in attempting to bolster Tottenham's attacking options.

Toney Open to Completing Spurs Switch

England international keen to test himself in Europe

Toney likes the prospect of joining Tottenham as he is desperate to have the opportunity to compete for continental silverware, according to GMS sources, while Hotspur Way has also been pinpointed as an ideal destination as it would allow him to remain in London instead of being forced to relocate.

The England international has entered the final 12 months of his Brentford contract, which allows him to pocket £20,000-per-week, and Spurs have been seriously considering whether to take advantage due to being aware that his current employers are keen to avoid the risk of him leaving as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

GMS sources have been informed that Toney is keen to join a club with regular European prospects if he embarks on a fresh challenge ahead of the August 30 deadline, and Tottenham have emerged as his most likely landing spot despite them needing to find a buyer for fellow striker Richarlison before being in a position to pounce.

Ivan Toney's statistical averages per 90 minutes over the course of his Premier League career compared to Richarlison Ivan Toney Richarlison Shots 2.73 2.77 Shot-creating actions 2.45 2.73 Shots on target 0.96 0.94 Goals 0.44 0.33 Assists 0.14 0.13 Statistics correct as of 01/08/2024

But, in a huge twist, the 28-year-old is facing up to the possibility of potentially being forced to remain at Brentford as Igor Thiago - who had initially been signed as his replacement at the Gtech Community Stadium - has been ruled out for a number of months due to suffering a meniscus injury during pre-season.

Bees chief Thomas Frank, who has described Toney as 'world-class', may block exit routes during the remainder of the transfer window as he is determined to ensure he will not be left short of frontman options, but GMS sources have learned that a move to Tottenham could still open up in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney is still searching for his first win against Tottenham Hotspur after five attempts, but he has found the back of the net twice when taking on the north Londoners

Toney Future Could Go Down to Wire

Frontman on course to start season on Brentford's books

GMS sources have been told by insiders close to the situation that Toney securing a switch to Tottenham could go down to the wire, resulting in him being on course to start the season in a Brentford shirt, as Postecoglou is currently focused on overseeing departures instead of attempting to reach an agreement for the marksman's signature.

Spurs are determined to offload Richarlison, who has gained interest from the likes of Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Hilal, before attempting to acquire a fresh attacking option as they make their final preparations for a campaign which will see them competing in the Europa League.

Tottenham's ability to find buyers for those not at the forefront of Postecoglou's plans will have an impact on whether they have the funds to land Toney in the coming weeks, GMS sources understand, but his willingness to make the move from Brentford bodes well ahead of potential negotiations.

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs and West Ham United have refused to rule out the possibility of lodging a lowball offer for the former Newcastle United centre forward during the latter stages of the transfer window, with them open to offering a fresh challenge if his price tag drops below £40million.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt