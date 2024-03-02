Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to land Hull City's Jaden Philogene after he has worked his way onto Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou's list of potential targets.

The north Londoners are looking to steal a march on other suitors after the England under-21 international has shone in the Championship this season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Philogene fits the bill when it comes to what Tottenham are seeking as they aim to bolster their squad.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to have Jaden Philogene 'on their radar' ahead of the summer window, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Hull City star would be 'capable of making a big breakthrough in the Premier League' if he heads to Hotspur Way.

Spurs have already been making preparations for the 2024/25 campaign, with Lucas Bergvall set to join in a £8.5million deal from Djurgardens after an agreement was reached following the winter's February 1 deadline, but boss Ange Postecoglou is refusing to rest on his laurels and remains keen on strengthening his squad.

Tottenham have parted with more than £230million since the Greek-Australian tactician took charge last summer, but chairman Daniel Levy is preparing to splash the cash once again in the coming months as he looks for the north Londoners to reach the next level and become Champions League regulars.

Spurs at front of queue to sign Philogene in the summer

Tottenham are the frontrunners in the race to land Philogene, according to TEAMtalk, after scouts have been tasked with making regular checks on his performances throughout the campaign as Postecoglou is desperate to add another winger to his options during the summer transfer window.

The report suggests that the England under-21 international has attracted interest from a number of clubs at home and abroad thanks to chalking up 14 goal contributions in his first 21 outings this term, but Spurs have set their sights on stealing a march on the other admirers by heading to the negotiating table.

Although Tottenham parted with £47.5million when they acquired Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in September, statistics highlight that Philogene has been more productive in the final third of the pitch since the season got underway, and he would make the north Londoners a more formidable force.

Jaden Philogene's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Brennan Johnson this season Jaden Philogene Brennan Johnson Shots 4.06 2.11 Progressive passes 2.76 2.52 Key passes 1.82 1.50 Goals 0.42 0.20 Assists 0.31 0.27 Statistics correct as of 01/03/2024

But Philogene may head back to familiar surroundings instead of embarking on a fresh challenge with Tottenham in the coming months as Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler has revealed that Aston Villa could take advantage of a £15million buyback clause if the Championship outfit are promoted to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old hit the headlines when he found the back of the net with an audacious Rabona during his current employers' win over Rotherham United last month, leading to Tigers chief Liam Rosenior describing the goal as 'ridiculous', and he has continued causing problems for defenders as he aims to bag a play-off spot ahead of a potential switch.

Sunday Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor previously told GIVEMESPORT that Philogene could be like a 'new signing' when he was handed game time by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery during the early stages of the season, but the former Arsenal chief decided to cash in when Hull came calling ahead of last year's summer window slamming shut.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jaden Philogene was restricted to just 124 minutes of first-team action at Aston Villa despite getting his name on the scoresheet 22 times for the Midlands outfit's under-21 and under-18 sides

Dean Jones - Philogene fits profile of players Postecoglou wants at Tottenham

Jones believes that Philogene is on Tottenham's list of summer targets as Postecoglou is scouring the market for up-and-coming talent who could make an instant impact in the Premier League as he puts preparations in place ahead of his second season at the helm.

The respected journalist feels that Hull's talisman, who only cost £5million when he headed to the MKM Stadium after the Tigers fought off additional interest from Championship promotion-chasers Southampton, demonstrated that he is ready to test himself in the top flight with his magical goal in the victory over Rotherham a matter of weeks ago.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I haven't heard that Tottenham are specifically looking at Philogene but, when you consider the type of signings that they are looking at, he does fit the profile that they are looking for in terms of players that are emerging and going to be capable of making a big breakthrough in the Premier League. “I can believe that he would be on their radar, based on everything else I've heard. He is obviously having a pretty big season, and he made a name for himself with the special goal he scored at Rotherham.”

Lilywhites keeping tabs on Gallagher as they mull over summer pursuit

Tottenham are continuing to monitor Conor Gallagher ahead of potentially launching a summer bid, according to MailOnline, but the Chelsea midfielder is determined to fight for his long-term future at Stamford Bridge despite discussions over a new contract reaching an impasse.

The report suggests that the England international has prioritised remaining with his boyhood club, but he is due to enter the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week deal when the transfer window reopens, and that has led to numerous Premier League rivals keeping tabs on his situation.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are more likely to up the ante in their pursuit of Gallagher than attempt to sign Everton's James Garner as the Chelsea academy product's price tag could drop if he is not handed fresh terms in the coming months.

Related Neto, Raphinha and Williams 'on Tottenham radar' this summer Tottenham Hotspur have added Pedro Neto, Raphinha and Nico Williams to their list of targets for the upcoming window

The Lilywhites were unwilling to meet their London rivals' £50million demands for the 24-year-old during the final hours of the winter transfer window, resulting in him remaining at Stamford Bridge despite Blues co-owner Todd Boehly being open to sanctioning his mid-season exit.

Although Tottenham considered testing Chelsea's resolve with a lucrative offer ahead of the February 1 deadline, it became clear that it would be difficult to get a deal over the line due to Gallagher being desperate to remain in his current surroundings after coming through the youth system.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt