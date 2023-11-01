Highlights Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has earmarked Jadon Sancho as a key target ahead of the winter window opening for business.

Spurs are looking to profit from the winger having a public bust-up with Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag.

The north Londoners are facing competition from a number of clubs for Sancho's services.

Tottenham Hotspur target Jadon Sancho would be a 'huge hit' at Hotspur Way, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Ange Postecoglou should ignore his current situation at Manchester United.

Having spent more than £215million during the summer and been forced to contend with losing their talisman thanks to Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich in a £100million deal, Spurs have shown clear signs of progress during the early stages of the campaign.

Postecoglou has made history by becoming the first manager to secure 26 points from his first 10 games in the Premier League, and he has set his sights on bolstering his squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Postecoglou mulling over move for Sancho

Tottenham are seriously considering handing Sancho a route out of Manchester United, according to Spanish sources, after he has been identified as a primary target by Postecoglou as he aims to freshen up his squad midway through the campaign.

The report suggests Spurs are open to meeting the £30million price tag placed on the England international, with the Red Devils willing to make a significant loss to get him off the books after forking out £73million in order to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund two years ago.

Tottenham were also among Sancho's admirers during the summer, but a move to north London failed to come to fruition and his relationship with Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag has turned sour in the months that have followed.

The winger riled the Dutch tactician when he claimed he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post, resulting in him failing to make a matchday squad since his current employers' 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on August 26.

It has led to ten Hag believing his relationship with Sancho is beyond repair and challenging Manchester United to negotiate an exit strategy ahead of the winter window opening for business in January.

Jadon Sancho's season-by-season club career Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2017/18 12 1 4 0 0 2018/19 43 13 20 3 0 2019/20 44 20 20 2 0 2020/21 38 16 20 1 0 2021/22 38 5 3 0 0 2022/23 41 7 3 0 0 2023/24 3 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old has his own reasons for refusing to apologise to the former Ajax chief, which has led to tension behind the scenes at the Red Devils' Carrington training ground.

But Tottenham are not the only side aiming to profit from the public rift as Dortmund are looking to seal his return to Signal Iduna Park on a 18-month loan deal, while Serie A title-chasers Juventus are also interested in acquiring his services for the remainder of the season.

A move to Saudi Arabia has been pinpointed as the most plausible option for Sancho as European admirers may struggle to reach an agreement due to his £250,000-per-week wages, while his connections to London make Chelsea a possible destination as he continues to assess his options.

Brown believes Tottenham should not be put off making a move for Sancho as a result of his bust-up with ten Hag as he did not have similar issues while he was plying his trade in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

The respected journalist feels the Manchester City academy graduate would excel if he completes a high-profile switch to Spurs in the coming months.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"We don't really know what has gone on behind the scenes between Sancho and Erik ten Hag. It's not like he has a big history of these kinds of fallouts with managers. His time in Germany went pretty swimmingly. He was a huge success over there. "I think it would be a mistake to read too much into his situation this season because there is probably more than one side to that story. "I do think that he probably needs to get out of Manchester United and, personally, I think he'd be a huge hit at Spurs. The only thing is they are not short of forward players and there is already quite a lot of competition in those areas."

Spurs leading chase for £410k-a-week star

Tottenham are in pole position to acquire Toni Kroos during the January transfer window, according to The Sun, as La Liga giants Real Madrid are willing to offload him for a nominal fee if discussions over a new contract are not opened before Christmas.

The report suggests Spurs is a likelier destination for the former Germany international, who has been at the Bernabeu since sealing a £20million switch from Bayern Munich nine years ago, despite his representatives also preparing to sound out Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United ahead of a potential move to the Premier League.

But the interest does not stop there as it is understood that Newcastle United are also among the sides in the hunt for Kroos' signature, while last season's Europa Conference League winners West Ham United are monitoring developments.

The 33-year-old central midfielder has entered the final months of his Real Madrid contract, which allows him to pocket close to £410,000-per-week, leading to uncertainty over his future and clubs circling.