Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be in the market for a midfielder during the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that the north London club appreciate Everton's James Garner, but a move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is more likely.

During the January window, Spurs improved multiple areas of their squad. Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team brought Radu Dragusin to the club to help reinforce their defence, while also securing the signature of Timo Werner to offer another option in attack. Young Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall, who is only 18 years old, was also signed ahead of the summer.

Spurs failed to bring in a midfielder in the winter and that could now be a priority as we look ahead towards the end of the season. Chelsea's Gallagher is a long-term target, but a deal for the England international could be difficult due to his importance in Mauricio Pochettino's side.

James Garner and Conor Gallagher targeted

During the January transfer window, Spurs made Gallagher their priority target due to wanting to secure the signature of a 'running midfielder'. However, a deal failed to come to fruition, with the west London club reluctant to allow him to depart. Pochettino has made Gallagher a key player at Stamford Bridge this season and will undoubtedly be desperate for him to remain with the club.

A report from TEAMtalk has now suggested that Everton midfielder Garner is a target for the north London outfit. The former Manchester United man made the move from Old Trafford at the beginning of the previous campaign for a fee of around £15m. The 22-year-old has been a regular in Dyche's starting XI this season and has now caught the eye of Postecoglou's recruitment team.

Conor Gallagher vs James Garner - 2023/2024 stats Stats Gallagher Garner Appearances 24 24 (1) Goals 2 1 Assists 4 1 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 1.2 Tackles Per Game 2.5 2.6 Interceptions Per Game 1.3 1.5 Match rating 7.05 6.96 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 26/02/2024

During the January transfer window, Chelsea reportedly slapped a £60m price tag on Gallagher's head, which understandably deterred Tottenham from making a bid. With his contract set to expire next summer, his value is set to decrease if a new deal hasn't been agreed, so they might be able to secure Gallagher for slightly cheaper in the upcoming transfer window.

Garner could be eyed as an alternative, with the Toffees likely to demand less for the England youth international than what Chelsea are hoping for Gallagher, especially with Everton enduring financial difficulties at the moment.

Ben Jacobs - Tottenham appreciate Garner

Journalist Jacobs has suggested that Tottenham do appreciate Everton midfielder Garner, but there is nothing advanced at this stage, and he expects Gallagher to be a more likely target. The journalist adds that if Gallagher doesn't sign a new contract, Spurs might be able to sign him for less than the reported £60m valuation. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Tottenham appreciate the player, but there's nothing advanced at this stage. Conor Gallagher, is perhaps the more likely target. I also think that if Gallagher doesn't sign a new Chelsea deal, and nothing is advanced, the package that Tottenham may be able to offer will be a little bit less. I'm sure that Chelsea will point towards Mason Mount and say, he had a year left on his contract, and was a £60m total package to Manchester United, and Gallagher is in better form. So they may hold out for that £55m to £60m valuation. But I think that Tottenham feel that by the time the summer comes, if Gallagher has not signed a new deal, he may be available for close to £45m to £50m. Whereas last summer, they thought that that was £5m or £10m too much. This coming summer, they may believe that's pretty decent value given Gallagher's form."

Lucas Bergvall will be given pre-season chance

During the January transfer window, Tottenham beat Barcelona to the signing of 18-year-old Swedish talent Bergvall from Djurgardens. The youngster will remain with his current club until the end of the season and Spurs will make a decision on what to do next with Bergvall.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Tottenham will give him the opportunity to impress during pre-season before deciding on the next steps. The respected reporter claims that there isn't a concrete idea that he will go out on loan just yet and it's a case of let's see what can happen.