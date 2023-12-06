Highlights Richarlison is on course to remain at Tottenham Hotspur despite being targeted by Saudi Arabian sides ahead of the winter window.

The Brazil international is open to embarking on a fresh challenge after struggling to reproduce his best form in the capital.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed how Richarlison staying on Spurs' books could have an impact on boss Ange Postecoglou's plans.

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison is 'most likely' to remain at Hotspur Way beyond the closure of the winter window, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how that could have an impact on boss Ange Postecoglou's transfer plans.

Although the Brazil international sealed a £60million switch from Premier League rivals Everton last year, he has struggled to hit the heights many expected during his time in north London and goals have come at a premium.

It has led to speculation that Postecoglou, whose reign started with a hat-trick of Premier League Manager of the Month awards before going four matches without a win, is willing to cash in on Richarlison at the turn of the year.

Richarlison wanted in Saudi Pro League

Richarlison has emerged as a top target for big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs ahead of the January transfer window opening for business, according to the Telegraph, after they have realised it will be difficult to lure Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min away from the capital midway through the campaign.

The report suggests interest in the striker, who has only found the back of the net five times in a Spurs shirt, has refused to go away after his current employers blocked a potential move to the Middle East as the summer deadline approached in September.

It is understood that Richarlison has given his admirers hope of striking a deal as he is open to embarking on a fresh challenge after struggling to reproduce the potent form he enjoyed at Everton, with him feeling he will struggle to break into the forefront of Postecoglou's plans in the coming months.

Richarlison's season-by-season statistics at Everton Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2018/19 38 14 2 5 1 2019/20 41 15 4 9 0 2020/21 40 13 3 5 1 2021/22 33 11 5 8 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

But respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Celtic chief is satisfied with the impact the 26-year-old has made during the early stages of his reign, leading to Tottenham being keen to retain his services.

The north Londoners are in a strong negotiating position if one of Richarlison's suitors attempt to test their resolve next month as his £90,000-per-week contract has more than three-and-a-half years to run, resulting in them not having an immediate need to cash in.

Having undergone groin surgery in a bid to cure an issue last month, the South American returned to action as a late substitute during Spurs' 3-3 draw with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend.

Although Jones believes Postecoglou will set his sights on landing a typical No.9 if Richarlison brings his Tottenham career to a premature end during the fast-approaching January window, he is expecting the former Watford man to remain in north London.

The transfer insider is confident that will have an impact on who the Greek-Australian tactician targets in the coming weeks, with a playmaker who roams behind the frontman potentially moving to the top of his list.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They have still got Richarlison on the books. If Richarlison leaves, I think they will go and get a more central forward because they're going to be short on somebody who can definitely go into the area. "But if Richarlison sticks around, which is looking the most likely case at the moment, I think Postecoglou will be looking to sign someone that plays around the centre forward."

Spurs eyeing move for Iling-Junior

Tottenham have been boosted in their pursuit of Samuel Iling-Junior as Juventus are open to sanctioning his exit at the turn of the year, according to Italian media outlet Tutto Mercato Web, after he has struggled to break into the forefront of boss Massimiliano Allegri's plans.

The report suggests the Serie A giants' sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli held discussions with Spurs and Newcastle United when he headed to England in an attempt to find a buyer for the winger, who has been limited to just 112 minutes of action this season, but loan proposals will not be considered.

It is understood that Tottenham are leading the race for Iling-Junior after a £15.5million price tag was slapped on him by Juventus, who were initially keen to retain his services before it became clear that he was unhappy with his lack of opportunities.

Postecoglou is viewing the January transfer window as an ideal opportunity to pounce for the three-cap England under-21 international as he is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his Allianz Stadium contract, which allows him to pocket just over £10,500-per-week.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, reputable reporter Jones revealed that Tottenham have started making internal checks on Iling-Junior's statistics and personality traits before potentially heading to the negotiating table with an offer.