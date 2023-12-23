Highlights Tottenham Hotspur could be in the market for a center-back in January transfer window due to availability issues.

Tottenham Hotspur could be in the market for reinforcements in the January transfer window, with a centre-back a priority, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT how the north London club have cast their net a little wider than usual.

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Hotspur Way. Despite showing signs of inconsistency of late, Spurs were in sensational form in the opening few weeks of the season. Injuries and suspensions have made things difficult for the Lilywhites, but Postecoglou appears to be taking it in his stride.

The Australian manager recently admitted that his side were likely to be dipping into the market when the January transfer window opens for business, and it's no surprise considering their availability issues. It's a heavily competitive race for the Champions League places this season, so reinforcements could be necessary if the north London club don't want to fall by the wayside.

Postecoglou wants a centre-back

With the January transfer window fast approaching, there has been plenty of talk about Spurs dipping into the market when it opens next month. Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou could have areas of concern in four positions, hinting that it could be a busy month for him and his recruitment team.

However, it appears that securing the signature of a central defender will be at the top of Spurs' shortlist, with Postecoglou discussing their potential business in a recent interview...

"But once we lost Micky [van de Ven], and Eric Dier's had some issues as well, we don't have another centre-back. Young Ash Phillips had just joined the club, so it's fair to say that we can't run the risk of that happening again, so that's obviously a priority for us in January."

Ange Postecoglou - Premier League managerial record (15-12-23) Matches 17 Wins 10 Draws 3 Losses 4 Goals For 35 Goals Against 23 Manager of the Month awards 3 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

After winning Manager of the Month three times in a row before we've even reached Christmas, Postecoglou has certainly earned the right to demand a budget from Daniel Levy to bring in bodies in the transfer market. The former Celtic boss has shown to the Spurs higher-ups that he's got a plan in place, with his players clearly buying into his ideas.

The north London club endured a rocky patch during the end of November and the start of December, but two wins in a row could give them some momentum before the end of the year.

Jones has suggested that Spurs are casting their net a little wider in their search for a new centre-back, with sources at the club usually able to give a list of a few names, which hasn't been the case of late. The journalist adds that Benfica defender Morato, who has been linked with a move to the club, would make sense. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's interesting because the people I speak to around Tottenham are usually pretty good about nailing names to the list of players, the list of interest, and you expect there to be three or four names that are just going to be there. Recently, I haven't really had that same gauge from people. They know that Tottenham are prioritising a centre-back, but it feels like the net might have been cast a bit wider than it usually would be. So maybe that's why I'm wondering if the Morato one makes a bit more sense."

Postecoglou has centre-back targets

With Postecoglou confirming that Spurs will be in the market for a central defender, a host of players are now being linked with signing on the dotted line at Hotspur Way. According to Football Transfers, one option for Postecoglou could be Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, with Spurs reportedly considering a move to secure his signature.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham could sense that it's an ideal time to try and raid the Merseyside club due to their financial situation, meaning they might be able to prise the former Carlise defender away from Goodison Park for a reasonable fee. Branthwaite is comfortable on the ball as well as being dominant in duels, which could make him the perfect defender for the current Spurs system.