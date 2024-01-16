Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are targeting a "running midfielder" in the January transfer window, with Conor Gallagher being a priority target.

Spurs may make another two signings in addition to Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner before the transfer deadline.

Despite potential challenges, Tottenham remain open to opportunities and won't say no to new additions before the window closes.

Tottenham Hotspur have been busy in the January transfer window so far as they look to build a side capable of competing at the top of the Premier League, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their future business before the deadline.

In the first couple of weeks of the winter window, Spurs secured the signatures of both Genoa defender Radu Dragusin and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team quickly identified that they needed to reinforce their defence and attack, and Daniel Levy has shown he's not afraid to back the Australian manager.

Attention could now turn towards strengthening another area of the pitch. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are currently representing their respective countries at the African Cup of Nations, which could leave Postecoglou with a shortage in the midfield. The north London outfit have been linked with a host of options, and it appears they are now in the market for an additional midfielder.

Tottenham now want a midfielder

According to the Independent, Spurs are in the market for a 'running midfielder' who is also capable of providing cover for James Maddison, with the England international currently spending time on the treatment table. Some would argue that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher would fit that mould, and the report suggests that he is their priority target for the January transfer window. Mauricio Pochettino's side would be open to allowing him to depart for the right price, but it won't be an easy deal to get over the line.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 1st Assists 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =2nd Tackles Per Game 2.7 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.07 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 15/01/2024

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are now in a good position to push ahead and bring a midfielder to Hotspur Way in the January transfer window. However, the respected reporter adds that the England international still believes he deserves a new contract at Stamford Bridge and Spurs need a player to have the desire to actively push for a move to the north London outfit.

Securing the signature of a midfielder might not necessarily be Tottenham's only remaining priority for the remainder of the window and Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that we could see another two signings on top of Dragusin and Werner for Postecoglou's side before the deadline.

Michael Bridge - never say never with Tottenham

Bridge has suggested that we should never say never with Tottenham when it comes to new additions and the north London club won't say no if an opportunity arises in the remaining days of the January transfer window. The Sky Sports reporter adds that they now have a strong recruitment team, with Postecoglou heavily involved in proceedings. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said...

"They've got a strong recruitment team now. They've got a director in from Aston Villa, Johan Lange, and Ange Postecoglou is very much part of the recruitment process. They've also got Scott Munn, who is head of football operations. So if there's an opportunity for someone, even if it's a youngster and it has to be now, then I don't think Tottenham would ever say we can't do it now. I would never say never when it comes to Spurs."

Tottenham plotting move for defender

As per Football Insider, Spurs are one of the clubs who are considering a move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, with an offer of around £30m set to be enough to convince the Cherries to part ways in the January transfer window. The report claims that Liverpool are also interested, but a winter move certainly won't be easy.

Kelly's contract with the Cherries, valued at £30,000 per week, is set to conclude at the end of the season. Given his current lack of agreement on an extension with Bournemouth, the likelihood of his departure is growing. As of December, TEAMtalk reported that Bournemouth has presented Kelly with a new contract, potentially making him the highest-paid player at the club. However, the defender has yet to formally commit to the proposed deal by putting pen to paper.