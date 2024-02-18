Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are ready to battle it out to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Spurs have joined Manchester United in being the frontrunners for the England under-21 international's signature despite facing further competition.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs is confident that Tottenham will up the ante in their pursuit of Branthwaite in the coming months.

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to get involved in a summer 'bidding war' for Jarrad Branthwaite, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why Manchester United could end boss Ange Postecoglou's hopes of luring the Everton star to Hotspur Way.

Spurs are already preparing to welcome Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall to north London at the end of the season, having sealed his £8.5million acquisition from Djurgardens after the winter transfer window's February 1 deadline, but chairman Daniel Levy is willing to spend more cash to draft in further reinforcements ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Postecoglou, who penned a four-year contract when he agreed to quit reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic for Tottenham last summer, has wasted no time in making preparations for the summer and has identified Branthwaite as a target as he looks to take the capital club to the next level.

Spurs among frontrunners to strike summer deal for Branthwaite

Tottenham and Manchester United are at the front of the queue to land Branthwaite as they are pushing more than other suitors to reach an agreement, according to MailOnline, and the size of a potential offer will hinge on whether Everton are able to maintain their Premier League status.

The report suggests that Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid have also launched enquiries for the central defender, who has been described as 'complete' by former PSV Eindhoven chief Ruud van Nistelrooy after enjoying a productive loan spell with the Dutch outfit, but Spurs and the Red Devils are making the most concerted effort to tempt him away from Goodison Park.

Although Postecoglou chose to fork out £26.7million for Radu Dragusin as he looked to bolster his options at the heart of Tottenham's backline last month, after the Romania international snubbed the opportunity to join reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as he plotted a way out of Genoa, statistics highlight that Branthwaite has enjoyed a more productive season.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Radu Dragusin this season Jarrad Branthwaite Radu Dragusin Tackles 2.14 0.84 Interceptions 1.67 1.20 Blocks 1.24 0.94 Tackles won 1.10 0.58 Passes blocked 0.43 0.31 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 16/2/2024

Tottenham and Manchester United showed interest before the winter transfer window opened at the turn of the year, but that led to Everton slapping a £100million price tag on Branthwaite as they did not want to risk derailing their attempts to escape a relegation dogfight by cashing in midway through the campaign.

That ended Spurs' hopes of acquiring the England under-21 international during the early stages of 2024, but respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees are in an unsustainable financial position due to there being doubt over the future ownership of the Merseyside club, which will give his admirers renewed optimism of being able to strike a summer deal.

Everton will demand a hefty fee for Branthwaite as he committed his long-term future to his current employers in October by signing a £35,000-per-week contract which has close to three-and-a-half years to run, but Tottenham are still keeping tabs on his situation.

Ben Jacobs - Tottenham will be in the running to land Branthwaite

Although Jacobs is confident that Tottenham will be among the suitors preparing to battle it out to acquire Branthwaite's services, he understands that La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid have also been considering whether to make a move in the coming months.

The reputable reporter believes that Manchester United will also offer Postecoglou stiff competition for the 21-year-old's signature, having seen him fail to feature in only three Premier League fixtures this season, as they are looking to meet their homegrown quota and he has been identified as a perfect option for boss Erik ten Hag due to being a left-sided centre-back.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that there is going to be a bidding war, in many ways, during the summer. I think Tottenham will be there, and we know that Real Madrid have looked in the past as well. "It is true that bringing in at least one young centre-back is on Manchester United's positional radar. Homegrown players are also a key focus, so Branthwaite ticks a lot of boxes, especially with him being a left-sided centre-back."

Postecoglou preparing to pounce for Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a move for Conor Gallagher if Chelsea are unable to tie him down to a new contract ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer, according to the Telegraph, having already shown interest during the early stages of 2024.

The report suggests that the central midfielder has been in discussions with his boyhood club over extending his spell at Stamford Bridge, after entering the final 18 months of his £50,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, but there has not been significant progress.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou is an admirer of Gallagher, and Tottenham have been boosted in their pursuit because Chelsea would consider offers as they aim to avoid falling the wrong side of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The north Londoners were unwilling to meet the Blues' £50million demands for the England international during the final hours of the winter transfer window, resulting in him remaining among former Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino's options despite co-owner Todd Boehly being open to sanctioning his mid-season departure.

Although Tottenham weighed up whether to test Chelsea's resolve with a bid ahead of the deadline, it became clear that it would be difficult to get a deal over the line due to Gallagher being desperate to remain in west London after coming through the club's ranks.