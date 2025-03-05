Tottenham Hotspur are refusing to rule out the possibility of entering a summer battle to recruit RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko after plans have been put in place to make an eye-catching attacking signing even if they keep Mathys Tel at Hotspur Way on a permanent basis, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have a £45million option to buy the Frenchman, having agreed an initial loan deal with Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich in the final hours of the winter transfer window, but boss Ange Postecoglou is determined to secure additional firepower ahead of his third season at the helm.

Although Tottenham are aware that they will also have a fork out £20.9million for Kevin Danso at the end of the season, due to having an obligation to hold onto the central defender under the terms of the temporary deal negotiated with Lens last month, they are looking to spend big on fresh competition for first-choice frontman Dominic Solanke.

Spurs Not Ruling Out Ambitious Sesko Swoop

North Londoners poised to face stiff competition for Slovenian

Tottenham could attempt to win the race for Sesko's signature when the transfer window reopens, according to GMS sources, despite an awareness behind the scenes that they would be in danger of facing an uphill battle thanks to his form at Leipzig resulting in gaining widespread interest.

Although Spurs and additional suitors Arsenal and Manchester United will have an opportunity to trigger the release clause written into the 21-year-old striker's contract in the summer, the figure is on course to rise to in the region of £67million if he continues putting in goalscoring performances during the remainder of the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that recruiting Sesko matches the ambition that Tottenham are planning to show as they aim to recover from finding themselves adrift of the European qualification spots this season, while they are prepared to delve into the market for a big-name marksman regardless of being expected to sign Tel permanently.

Fresh from being described as 'unstoppable' thanks to his productivity in the final third of the pitch, the Slovenia international has been earmarked as a centre forward who is capable of spearheading Spurs to the next level and giving Postecoglou a selection headache when a fully fit Solanke is also available for selection.

There is a growing belief that Tottenham are willing to spend significant money to elevate their squad and make sure they are in a position to challenge for a Champions League spot in the seasons to come, GMS sources have learned, while an ambitious move for Ipswich Town's Liam Delap is also being eyed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has been averaging a Bundesliga goal every 172 minutes this season

Son and Richarlison Departures Still Possible

Duo among big-names facing uncertain future ahead of next term

GMS sources have been told that Heung-min Son could be among a host of big-name departures from Tottenham ahead of next term as plans have been put in place to secure upgrades on members of their current strongest starting line-up in an attempt to improve their chances of ending a lengthy trophy drought.

The South Korea international is poised to enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer, despite Spurs triggering an option to extend his deal, and the north Londoners are deliberating over whether they should be open to sanctioning his exit if a bid is submitted by a suitor during the transfer window.

Richarlison could also be moved on as part of Tottenham's rejig, GMS sources understand, while Timo Werner's loan from Leipzig will not be made permanent and Manor Solomon is in line to be put on the market following a productive temporary spell with Championship title-chasers Leeds United.

Postecoglou is eager to make sure he has stronger squad depth and competition for places ahead of next season, with that stance leading to GMS sources recently revealing that central midfielder Johnny Cardoso is increasingly likely to join from Real Betis thanks to an agreement being reached last year.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 05/03/2025

