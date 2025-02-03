Tottenham Hotspur technical director Johan Lange is seriously contemplating whether to wrap up a deadline day deal for Leon Bailey after the Aston Villa star's potential availability has put influential decision makers at Hotspur Way on red alert, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou saw his side return to winning ways against Brentford on Sunday and is in the market for fresh attacking impetus after the frustration of being snubbed by Mathys Tel last week, despite agreeing a £50million deal with Bayern Munich, but the north Londoners are in a race against time.

Lange Spearheading Spurs' Pursuit of Bailey

Technical director played key role in Jamaican joining Aston Villa

Tottenham have been put on red alert after it has become clear that Aston Villa may allow Bailey to embark on a fresh challenge before the winter transfer window slams shut at 11pm, according to GMS sources, and Lange is spearheading the north Londoners' pursuit after previously working with the 27-year-old.

The wide attacker joined Spurs' Premier League counterparts in a £25million switch from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2021, but there is uncertainty over how much game time he can expect in the coming months after his current employers have signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United and are still plotting moves for Marco Asensio and Joao Felix.

GMS sources have been informed that Lange has links to Bailey - who has been described as 'exceptional' - as he played a key role in luring him to Aston Villa during his time working behind the scenes in the Midlands and, having been one of the best signings of the Dane's time at the club, he is plotting a reunion at Tottenham in the coming hours.

Although Spurs are sniffing a potential opportunity to pounce, the Jamaica international still has two-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week in his current surroundings, potentially complicating matters as Postecoglou goes in search of further reinforcements.

Lange is seeking a move for Bailey after finding himself under growing pressure to recruit a fresh attacking outlet in the midst of missing out on Randal Kolo Muani and Tel, GMS sources understand, but Tottenham are facing competition as Manchester United are also showing interest and there is uncertainty over his willingness to join.

