Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is leading the charge to complete the signing of Tyler Dibling and has set his sights on luring the Southampton star to Hotspur Way before the winter transfer window slams shut on Monday despite being aware it would take a hefty fee, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have already bolstered their options in the goalkeeping department this month, thanks to sealing the £12.5million acquisition of Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, but boss Ange Postecoglou is desperate to be backed with further additions to the squad ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The north Londoners have fallen to within eight points of the Premier League's relegation zone and, despite toying with the idea of offering Mathys Tel a route out of Bayern Munich after having representatives in attendance for a Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava earlier this week, Dibling is on their radar.

Levy Driving Spurs' Bid to Win Race for Dibling

North Londoners making enquiries over recruiting teenager

Levy has been actively attempting to win the race for Dibling, according to GMS sources, and Tottenham have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit as the Southampton wide forward is keen to embark on a fresh challenge with the north Londoners after finding himself embroiled in a relegation battle.

Spurs are eager to land the teenager, who has entered the final two-and-a-half-years of a contract which allows him to pocket £5,000-per-week on the south coast, after deciding they need fresh creativity on the flanks if they want to get their season back on track and challenge for silverware.

In a significant twist, GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham have started making enquiries over whether it would be possible to agree a fee for Dibling before the transfer window slams shut instead of being forced to wait until the end of the campaign as Levy wants to get him on board immediately.

The 18-year-old has been described as 'exceptional' by pundit Karen Carney, leading to doubts over whether current employers Southampton would be prepared to sanction his departure when they are 11 points adrift of escaping the Premier League's drop zone and in danger of registered a record-low points tally in the division.

Saints have been making it clear that it would take an offer north of £50million for them to entertain the possibility of sanctioning Dibling's departure at this stage of the season, GMS sources have learned, but that has not stopped Tottenham in their tracks and they are still looking into how they can convince their domestic counterparts to cash in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has boasted 81 per cent pass accuracy in the Premier League this season

Coming Days Pivotal in Dibling Winter Pursuit

Capital club prepared to wait until summer if swoop not possible

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are viewing the next 48 hours as decisive in their bid to be made aware of what kind of agreement can be found for Dibling, but they are also prepared to wait until the summer before heading into negotiations if it becomes clear that they cannot thrash out a deal with Southampton before 11pm on Monday.

Spurs have been eager to secure more up-and-coming talent after also welcoming teenagers Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert and Archie Gray to the capital in the summer - with the latter costing £30million when he moved from Leeds United - and the England under-21 international is firmly in their sights.

Tottenham are hoping to use Dibling's desire to join to their advantage, GMS sources understand, but they are facing competition from the likes of Newcastle United after he has caught the eye with his performances for a Southampton side in serious danger of suffering an immediate return to the Championship.

The former Chelsea man is not the only target Levy is looking to play a key role in signing before the deadline as GMS sources recently revealed the Spurs chairman has made recruiting Angel Gomes his personal mission as the Lille midfielder prepares to become a free agent in the summer.

