Highlights Tottenham Hotspur mulled over whether to make a bid for Joshua Kimmich when it became clear that Bayern Munich were open to sanctioning his exit during the final days of the winter window.

Manchester City, Barcelona and Liverpool are also circling for the Germany international's signature ahead of the summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Tottenham's pursuit of Kimmich highlights how far they have come under boss Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur setting their sights on landing Joshua Kimmich is a 'great sign of the times' under boss Ange Postecoglou, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether a move to Hotspur Way is on the cards for the Bayern Munich star.

Spurs have built a fruitful relationship with the reigning Bundesliga champions in recent months, with talismanic striker Harry Kane sealing a £100million switch to the Allianz Arena a matter of hours before the campaign got underway after lengthy negotiations were held with chairman Daniel Levy.

Bayern raided Tottenham once again during the winter window as Eric Dier brought the curtain down on his lengthy stay in north London by rubber-stamping an initial loan move which includes an option to become permanent for up to £3.4million, and the two clubs could be locked in further discussions in the coming months.

Spurs considered late move for Kimmich

Tottenham contemplated heading to the negotiating table for Kimmich during the final stages of the winter transfer window, according to Football Insider, and were buoyed by the fact that Bayern were open to cashing in despite him remaining a key cog in the heart of their midfield.

The report suggests that Spurs turned their attentions towards the Germany international, who is valued by his current employers at up to £60million after he has racked up 141 goal contributions over the course of 370 appearances, having come to terms with the fact that a deal for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher would be too expensive.

A major stumbling block in Tottenham's pursuit is Kimmich's salary demands as he is currently on a contract worth more than £320,000-per-week at Bayern, and meeting that figure would result in him immediately leaping to the top of the north Londoners' wage bill.

Tottenham Hotspur's highest earners Heung-min Son £190,000-per-week James Maddison £170,000-per-week Timo Werner £165,000-per-week Cristian Romero £165,000-per-week Dejan Kulusevski £110,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 5/2/2024

Spurs are facing stiff competition for the 28-year-old's signature as Manchester City are mulling over whether to lodge a bid in the summer, having been heavily linked with his services last month, and chief Pep Guardiola is eager to seal a reunion after also working with him during his Allianz Arena reign.

Respected journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Sky Blues were open to agreeing a swap deal which would have seen Kimmich head to the Etihad Stadium and Joao Cancelo go in the opposite direction, but a switch failed to come to fruition.

It is understood that Barcelona have also pinpointed the defensive midfielder as a target as they prepare to enter a new era following head coach Xavi's summer exit, while title-chasers Liverpool are another club in the hunt for an agreement despite Jurgen Klopp being set to walk away from the Anfield dugout.

Dean Jones - Postecoglou facing difficult battle for Kimmich

Although Jones believes it will be difficult for Tottenham to persuade Kimmich to head to north London when Manchester City boss Guardiola is battling to acquire his services after a positive spell together at Bayern, he feels being in the conversation for a summer deal shows how far the north Londoners have come under Postecoglou's tutelage.

The reputable reporter is not expecting the former RB Leipzig man to choose Spurs over the reigning Premier League champions if the capital club choose to reignite their interest when the transfer window reopens for business ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

When asked for his views on Tottenham's pursuit of Kimmich, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"My reaction would be that they will have a hell of a fight on their hands because Manchester City are definitely looking into Kimmich's situation. "He is a player that Pep Guardiola would love to have in his system, and I find it very hard to believe that Kimmich would choose Tottenham over Manchester City. "I think it's a great sign of the times for Tottenham that they could even be contemplating a signing of this nature. But I think it's probably a bit too soon to be competing for a player of this level, with him coming out of Bayern and there being links with clubs like Manchester City. "It would be an extremely difficult one to do, and one that I wouldn't be too expectant over."

Tottenham to run rule over Gil before potential summer exit

Bryan Gil's future will be assessed by the Tottenham board at the end of the season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, after he turned down the opportunity to complete a loan move during the final stages of the winter window in a bid to win over Postecoglou.

The Italian journalist suggests that Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Eredivisie giants Feyenoord were among the sides to show interest in the Spaniard, who has been limited to just 221 minutes of action this term, but he did not come close to agreeing a temporary move away from north London.

It is understood that Postecoglou has promised Gil more opportunities to impress after snubbing the chance to embark on a fresh challenge despite Tottenham being open to sanctioning his permanent or temporary exit ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 22-year-old winger was determined to remain in his current surroundings even though the likes of Brighton were eager to offer a route out of the capital, resulting in his suitors being left frustrated in their attempts to strike a deal.

Tottenham parted with £21.6million and allowed Erik Lamela to head in the opposite direction when they tempted Sevilla into selling Gil in July 2021, but he has struggled to secure regular game time under the stewardship of Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte and Postecoglou.