Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are being forced to deal with rival suitors as they set their sights on getting a deal for Bournemouth central defender Lloyd Kelly over the line.

Spurs are expected to reignite their interest after initially looking to draft him in during the summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed that an Italian outfit is particularly keen on beating Tottenham to Kelly's services.

Tottenham Hotspur are facing stiff competition in their battle to lure Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly to Hotspur Way, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT a Serie A side have been going the extra mile in a bid to beat the north Londoners to his signature.

Although Ange Postecoglou strengthened his defensive options by sealing the £43million signing of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg during the summer, the Spurs boss could look to dip back into the transfer market when the winter window opens for business in January.

That is because the Dutchman is not expected to feature before the turn of the year, despite not needing to undergo surgery, having been forced onto the sidelines with a hamstring injury he suffered during the defeat to Chelsea earlier this week.

Kelly in demand amid contract uncertainty

Tottenham are expected to reignite their interest in Kelly after they also identified him as a target during the summer, according to the Evening Standard, as Postecoglou aims to recover from the long-term loss of van de Ven.

The report suggests the former Celtic chief, who wrote his name into the history books by becoming the first manager to pick up 26 points from his first 10 games in the Premier League before losing to rivals Chelsea on Monday, has called on Spurs to do their business early in January and he wants to draft in a new left-sided centre-back.

Tottenham may sense that there is a window of opportunity to pounce for Kelly as he is due to enter the final six months of his £30,000-per-week contract in the new year, meaning the winter window will be Bournemouth's final chance to cash in unless they are able to convince him to pen fresh terms.

But the 25-year-old has become a key component of the Cherries' backline since his £13million arrival from Bristol City in 2019, with him also being handed the captain's armband by head coach Andoni Iraola in recent weeks.

Lloyd Kelly's Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 8 0 0 2 0 2022/23 23 0 2 3 0 2023/24 7 0 0 1 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including November 10, 2023

It has led to Bournemouth insisting that Kelly will not be sold midway through the season despite Liverpool, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund joining Tottenham in mulling over whether to test their resolve.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool upping the ante in their pursuit cannot be ruled out despite Spurs pushing hardest for the former England under-21 international's signature during the summer.

Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal are also in the mix to land Kelly in the coming months as boss Mikel Arteta looks to go one step further in the race for the Premier League title this term.

Sheth understands that AC Milan have attempted to boost their chances of beating Tottenham and other suitors to Kelly's services by sending scouts and a key member of the boardroom to see him in action ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Juventus are also keen to strike a deal, while the success of Fikayo Tomori at the San Siro could have an impact on the Spurs target's decision-making.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"The ones that are really quite serious at this stage are AC Milan and Juventus. AC Milan had scouts watching Lloyd Kelly. Even their technical director went to personally watch Lloyd Kelly as well. "The Italian clubs, in recent history, have got this habit of going to the English clubs and bringing them to Serie A to offer them Champions League football and regular first-team football. "The likes of Fikayo Tomori went from Chelsea to AC Milan, and he has gone from strength to strength. What an advert he would be to other English players who were deciding whether to stay in England or go to the Italian league."

Spurs in chase for Toney's signature

Tottenham have joined the race to acquire Brentford talisman Ivan Toney, according to Football Insider, after he has been identified as a striker who fits the bill as Postecoglou aims to add more firepower to his squad.

But Spurs may be forced to be patient in their pursuit as the report suggests a deal is more likely to come at the end of the season due to Brentford's expected demands and the 27-year-old still serving an eight-month ban after breaching betting regulations, which means he is unable to make his return to competitive action until midway through January.

Toney is set to enter the final 18 months of his £20,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, meaning Brentford are running out of time to secure a lucrative fee for his services if they are not going to be able to convince him to sign a new contract.

Read more: Tottenham could have unexpected solution to van de Ven injury setback

Tottenham has been earmarked as a potential destination for the England international, who has increased speculation over whether he has a long-term future with Thomas Frank's Bees after deciding to switch agencies during his time on the sidelines.

Although Arsenal would prefer to make a move for Toney at the end of the campaign, he is preparing to push for a mid-season departure from Brentford after Chelsea have been among the clubs to hold discussions with his representatives, potentially presenting Spurs with an opportunity to swoop in.

But Brentford are not looking to sanction the former Newcastle United man's exit ahead of the summer, which has resulted in them deciding they will not entertain bids which fall short of £100million.