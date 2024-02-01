Highlights Tottenham Hotspur target Lucas Bergvall is deciding between joining Spurs or Barcelona ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The Djurgardens midfielder's decision may have already been made for him as the La Liga giants are not planning to complete any Deadline Day deals.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge understands that Bergvall is weighing up which would be the best destination as he looks to take his career to the next level.

Tottenham Hotspur target Lucas Bergvall is 'deciding' whether to head to Hotspur Way or Barcelona, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are not trying to rush the Djurgardens star into a move despite the transfer deadline being a matter of hours away.

Having sealed the loan acquisition of Timo Werner - whose deal includes a £15million option to join from RB Leipzig on a permanent basis - earlier this month, Spurs boss Ange Postecogolou forked out £26.7million to sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa, but he is still in the market for reinforcements ahead of Thursday's 11pm cut-off point.

Postecoglou handed Bergvall boost

Tottenham have been boosted in their hopes of winning the race for Bergvall as Barcelona have ruled out making any Deadline Day signings, according to the Evening Standard, and he could head to the capital if they are willing to meet Djurgardens' demands for a £17million fee.

The report suggests that the one-cap Sweden international, who has found the back of the net three times in 29 appearances for his current employers, was shown around Hotspur Way on Monday after Spurs sensed an opportunity to hijack Barcelona's bid.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are 'very interested' in acquiring Bergvall and waiting in the wings after he has held meetings with the Barcelona hierarchy during the winter transfer window.

Video footage has shown that the 17-year-old midfielder and his family met the Barcelona board earlier this week, which involved having lunch with sporting director Deco as the reigning La Liga champions looked to up the ante in their pursuit.

Newcastle United tabled an offer for Bergvall earlier this month, with them looking to steal a march amid additional interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan and Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, but a move to St James' Park failed to come to fruition.

Michael Bridge - Tottenham do not need to rush into Bergvall deal today

Bridge understands that Tottenham are reasonably relaxed over the Bergvall situation as they do not necessarily need to rubber-stamp a deal with Djurgardens on Deadline Day due to him not featuring in Postecoglou's first-team plans for the remainder of the season.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Spurs are willing to remain patient until the summer if the teenager has not made a decision over his future as there are plans for him to link up with the north Londoners' academy if he opts to snub Barcelona.

Bridge, reporting from Hotspur Way, told GIVEMESPORT:

"The latest update is he's actually just deciding on where to go. His two main options are Barcelona and Spurs. "An interesting one on this is that this transfer doesn't have to happen today because that one will be for the summer. "He would be in the academy because, as highly-rated as he is, Spurs are telling me he would be more of an academy signing. But that could get done tomorrow, hypothetically."

Davies remaining on Spurs' books

Respected journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United target Ben Davies will not be leaving Tottenham ahead of the deadline, with his versatility meaning that the north Londoners do not want to sanction his exit midway through the season.

The Championship outfit had been plotting a speculative move for the Welshman after boss Daniel Farke had made drafting in full-backs a top priority earlier in the window, and they were ready to test Spurs' resolve if changes to their squad resulted in him falling down the pecking order.

Ben Davies' statistics at Tottenham Hotspur Appearances 327 Goals 9 Assists 24 Yellow cards 42 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/2/2024

Davies entered the final 18 months of his £80,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, and Tottenham have resisted the temptation to cash in despite being aware that his value will continue decreasing if they fail to offload him or negotiate fresh terms.