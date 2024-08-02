Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have a tough task of attempting to convince Bournemouth to cash in on Dominic Solanke as they have lofty demands.

Spurs' Premier League rivals are in a strong negotiating position as there is confidence that the marksman will not agitate for a move.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to land Solanke due to his homegrown status and proving that he is capable of being a threat in the top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur are being forced to contend with a significant obstacle in their attempts to sign Dominic Solanke as Bournemouth are unwilling to lower their demands due to being adamant that the Hotspur Way target will not push for a move, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been backed by chairman Daniel Levy in the transfer market, leading to Archie Gray being the most expensive acquisition of the summer thanks to completing a switch worth up to £30million in the aftermath of Leeds United missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

Teenager Yang Min-hyuk is also set to join Tottenham after spending the remainder of the K League season on loan with Gangwon, but plans have been put in place to draft in further reinforcements ahead of the August 30 deadline despite already welcoming Lucas Bergvall to north London and striking a fresh loan deal for Timo Werner.

Solanke Demands Deemed Too High by Spurs

Bournemouth unwilling to budge on striker's price tag

Tottenham are facing a major problem in their attempts to sign Solanke as Bournemouth are prepared to stick to their guns after slapping a £65million price tag on the striker, according to GMS sources, while the Cherries are confident that he will not agitate for a summer switch to be sanctioned.

Although it has emerged that Spurs have stopped short of making a formal offer to test their Premier League rivals' resolve, it is understood that the one-cap England international is among their targets as Postecoglou looks to add more firepower to his squad with the new season looming.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are unlikely to meet Bournemouth's demands in the coming days as the valuation placed on Solanke - who has been likened to Harry Kane by former teammate Charlie Daniels - is off-putting, particularly as they have been unable to boost their budget thanks to Richarlison remaining in north London.

Dominic Solanke's statistics during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Richarlison Dominic Solanke Richarlison Shots 106 62 Shot-creating actions 79 34 Key passes 39 15 Shots on target 35 25 Goals 19 11 Statistics correct as of 02/08/2024

The 26-year-old found the back of the net 21 times and registered a further four assists over the course of 42 appearances in all competitions last season, resulting in him working his way onto Spurs' radar and being listed as a potential acquisition as plans for the transfer window were put in place earlier in the summer.

Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position as Solanke still has three years remaining on his £70,000-per-week contract, leading to GMS sources being told that there is not any scope for negotiation as Tottenham circle after Newcastle United have also shown interest in striking a deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Solanke has scored one goal and registered two assists over the course of five appearances against Tottenham Hotspur, but he has only been on the winning side once

Solanke's Homegrown Status Attractive to Postecoglou

North Londoners eager to secure English talent before deadline

GMS sources have learned that Solanke's homegrown status is a key reason for Tottenham monitoring his situation, with numerous clubs in the Premier League focusing on that aspect as they look to strengthen their respective squads ahead of the transfer window slamming shut later this month.

But that also means that admirers will have to pay a premium, with Bournemouth determined to hold onto their leading marksman - who has been described as 'deadly' by ex-Cherries chief Scott Parker - despite being in line to make a significant profit after paying Liverpool £19million for his signature in January 2019.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Academy Players at Tottenham (2024) Tottenham have a bright future ahead with a host of talented wonderkids.

Solanke is not the only centre forward on Tottenham's shortlist of targets as GMS sources revealed earlier this week that Brentford talisman Ivan Toney likes the prospect of joining Postecoglou's charges after it has emerged that the capital club is his most likely landing spot if he walks away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt