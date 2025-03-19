Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a significant boost in their attempts to land Franco Mastantuono as Hotspur Way recruitment chiefs have entered discussions over a move for the River Plate star at a time when Manchester United have decided to prioritise signing alternative targets, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs are already aware that they will have to fork out £20.9million for Kevin Danso at the end of the season, when they have an obligation to make the central defender's loan move from Lens permanent, but boss Ange Postecoglou has set his sights on overcoming potential competition from Red Devils counterpart Ruben Amorim for further reinforcements.

Manchester United have confirmed plans to leave Old Trafford for a new 100,000-seater stadium, as minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues making his mark behind the scenes, and their financial limitations could create a pathway for Tottenham to win the race for Mastantuono's signature in the summer.

Spurs Up Ante in Pursuit of Mastantuono Deal

North Londoners enter talks over teenage attacking midfielder

Tottenham have upped the ante in their attempts to beat Manchester United to the acquisition of Mastantuono, according to GMS sources, as they have made contact in a bid to gauge whether current employers River Plate are willing to cash in and what it would take to get the deal over the line.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has a release clause worth in the region of £38million written into his contract, which Spurs and the Red Devils will have the opportunity to take advantage of when the transfer window reopens for business, but there is determination to discover the possibility of being able to recruit him for a smaller fee.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham's interest in wonderkid Mastantuono is rising and Postecoglou's hopes of sealing his arrival have increased thanks to Manchester United remaining unconvinced over the pace of his development in comparison to alternative targets pinpointed by Amorim ahead of his first full season at the helm.

The Argentina under-20 international has made a telling impact since breaking into River Plate's senior squad, which has resulted in him being likened to Manchester City's six-time Premier League title-winner Phil Foden as well as catching the eye of Spurs and the Red Devils' respective recruitment departments as they make plans for next term.

Mastantuono will stay on Manchester United's shortlist of youngsters to be scouted as key decision-makers at Old Trafford do not doubt his talent, GMS sources have learned, but they may have opened the door for Tottenham to pounce as there is a growing belief that he is not what Amorim needs in the here and now even though he is of the right age profile.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Franco Mastantuono registered five key passes and grabbed an assist during River Plate's win over Atletico Tucuman earlier this month

Postecoglou Aims to Accelerate Dibling Move

Red Devils playing catch up in attempts to overcome capital club

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are also trying to beat Manchester United to the acquisition of Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, and their knowledge of facing competition for an agreement has resulted in the north Londoners attempting to move fastest ahead of the transfer window officially reopening.

Saints were unwilling to sanction their academy graduate's departure for less than £55million midway through the season, but the immediate threat of relegation to the Championship has made it increasingly likely that he will embark on a fresh challenge away from St Mary's in the coming months.

Manchester United have an avenue of communication open to Dibling after he has remained a subject of interest, GMS sources understand, but Old Trafford negotiators will only try to steal a march on Tottenham if they can compete at the level of financing it will take to get the deal over the line.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Iraola to Tottenham Claim Amid Postecoglou Sack Update Tottenham do have Andoni Iraola on their shortlist if they were to sack Ange Postecoglou, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Although GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils have been watching Mastantuono's progress closely as they mull over whether to lure him away from River Plate, Tottenham has now become a more likely destination if he decides to challenge himself in the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 19/03/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox