Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on discovering what it would take to convince Wolverhampton Wanderers to sell Pedro Neto.

The Portugal international's agent is pushing to seal a move away from Molineux during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou is also eyeing Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze as he seeks further improvements to his Tottenham squad.

Tottenham Hotspur have lodged new enquiries in a bid to determine whether it would be possible to lure Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto to Hotspur Way as preparations are made for the fast-approaching Premier League campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is still in the market for eye-catching acquisitions despite landing teenage talent Archie Gray in a switch worth in the region of £30million from Championship side Leeds United earlier this week, and the north Londoners are mulling over whether to raid one of their domestic rivals.

Technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy have been heavily involved in Tottenham's recruitment drive so far, which has involved Timo Werner making a quickfire return on a fresh loan deal which includes an £8.5million option to buy the German from RB Leipzig, while Lucas Bergvall has also arrived from Djurgardens.

Spurs Keen to Understand Wolves' Stance on Neto

Portuguese winger's agent wants to negotiate summer move

Tottenham have made new enquiries to gather information on how difficult it would be to tie up a summer deal for Neto, according to GMS sources, as Postecoglou is eyeing a move for the winger as preparations are made ahead of a season-opener against newly-promoted Leicester City.

The Portugal international, who has been described as 'absolutely incredible' by Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil, will turn his attentions towards sorting out his future in the coming weeks as his hopes of enjoying Euro 2024 glory were dashed thanks to a penalty shoot-out defeat to France on Friday.

GMS sources have been informed that there is a growing feeling that Neto's agent Jorge Mendes will succeed in his attempts to negotiate a move away from his client's current surroundings, and he would provide fresh competition for Heung-min Son if he heads to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pedro Neto's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Heung-min Son Pedro Neto Heung-min Son Shot-creating actions 4.46 3.96 Key passes 2.26 2.09 Shots 2.14 2.55 Assists 0.54 0.31 Goals 0.12 0.52 Statistics correct as of 06/07/2024

Spurs are not the only side showing interest in the 24-year-old as reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Newcastle United were also circling ahead of the transfer window reopening last month, resulting in Wolves deciding to slap a £60million price tag on the former Lazio and Braga man.

Although GMS sources have learned that Neto's injury record is the main barrier stopping Tottenham and arch-rivals Arsenal meeting the West Midlands outfit's demands, there is still a serious possibility that he will embark on a fresh challenge as his current employers have put plans in place to source a replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pedro Neto has grabbed two assists over the course of five appearances against Tottenham Hotspur, while he has also been on the winning side on three occasions

North Londoners Among Frontrunners for Eze

Crystal Palace talisman open to offers

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are also a leading club in the race to sign Eberechi Eze, but Crystal Palace remain hopeful that none of his suitors will opt to trigger the release clause written into his Selhurst Park contract as he is a key part of boss Oliver Glasner's plans.

The England international racked up 11 goal contributions over the course of 31 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, resulting in there being serious doubts over whether he will still be on the south Londoners' books by the time the summer transfer window slams shut on August 30.

Although none of Eze's admirers have upped the ante in their pursuit so far, Tottenham have been given hope of being able to turn his head as GMS recently revealed that the former Queens Park Rangers talisman is open to offers as he mulls over whether to move onto pastures new.

Postecoglou has a genuine interest in striking a deal for the 26-year-old playmaker, but Crystal Palace are not convinced that their Premier League rivals are willing to stump up the upfront fee of £60million to trigger the release clause and allow them to open discussions over personal terms.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt