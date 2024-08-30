Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to make another signing before the transfer window slams shut as boss Ange Postecoglou is prioritising sanctioning the exits of Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon from Hotspur Way, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have not been afraid to splash the cash ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline, with Dominic Solanke being the most expensive acquistion thanks to completing a move worth up to £65million from Premier League rivals Bournemouth, and there could be some late activity in north London.

Spurs Eager to Offload Lo Celso and Reguilon

Postecoglou keen for out-of-favour duo to seal exit before deadline

Tottenham are fully focused on overseeing the departures of Lo Celso and Reguilon, and they are eager to ensure deals are struck before tonight's 11pm deadline instead of being forced to play the waiting game and discover whether moves to Saudi Arabia or Turkey could be possible in the coming days.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT live from Hotspur Way this morning, Bridge said:

"Never say never with Tottenham but, as it stands, there is going to be a focus on outgoings after signing the likes of Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert. "The two players Spurs are trying to move on today are Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon. Of course, the transfer window doesn't shut today for clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, but Spurs ideally want the outgoings done today. "As I said, never say never with Spurs but, as it stands, there will only be outgoings."

Real Betis Leading Race to Acquire Lo Celso

West Ham contemplating late move for Argentina international

Real Betis are the frontrunners to acquire Lo Celso's services, according to Daily Express journalist Charlie Gordon, but Tottenham's Premier League rivals West Ham United are also mulling over whether to make a late move for the Argentina international as they seek further reinforcements.

Sanctioning the central midfielder and Reguilon's respective departures would relieve some of the pressure on Spurs' wage bill as they currently earn a combined £123,000-per-week despite failing to work their way into the forefront of Postecoglou's plans and being poised to secure limited game time if they remain in their current surroundings.